Iran to conduct extensive military drills in air, land, and sea

TEHRAN – Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, the deputy coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, announced that Iran will host anti-terrorism military exercises across its skies, lands, and waters for the next two months.

"These exercises will be conducted according to a scheduled timeline, starting today and continuing for the next two months," Shadmani said on Sunday.

He further explained that "elite forces will be engaged in these exercises, and the command network of the forces will be tested."

General Shadmani emphasized the use of modern equipment and methods, stating, "All these drills will utilize state-of-the-art technologies and approaches, aimed at maintaining and enhancing the readiness of the armed forces as per our annual calendar."

He detailed the participation of various units, noting, "Army ground forces units in the east and west of the country, Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) units in the west, southwest, and south, and tens of thousands of Basij volunteers in provincial guard units will participate in these anti-terrorism drills across different provinces."

These exercises align with the initiation of the "19th Great Prophet Exercise" by IRGC Ground Forces, which began on Saturday.

The first phase, led by the Mirza Kuchik Khan Brigade, focused on rapid response operations in Kermanshah province, particularly in the Oramanat region and its surroundings.

The exercises are set to expand with combined and joint maneuvers involving multiple branches of the armed forces across Iran and in the Persian Gulf, aiming to improve coordination, showcase defensive, offensive, and anti-terror capabilities, and operationalize new military hardware.