TEHRAN – A group of war veterans and artists from the Tehran Peace Museum traveled to Hiroshima, Japan at the invitation of a peace-seeking organization in Hiroshima to participate in the 80th anniversary commemoration of the U.S. atomic bombing of the city on August 6, 1945.

During their visit, the Iranian delegation took part in the annual Iran-Hiroshima Peace and Friendship Film Festival, screening several Iranian films.

The group also held a private meeting with the mayor of Hiroshima, conveying a message of peace and friendship from the people of Iran to the people of Japan.

Following the ceremonies in Hiroshima, the delegation traveled to Tokyo, where they participated in the Iranian Film Week, showcasing their works for Japanese audiences.

During the visit, many Hiroshima citizens expressed deep sympathy with the Iranian people, drawing parallels between the atomic bombing of their city and the Israeli regime's 12-day war against Iranian soil , which sparked widespread anger and sorrow.

Additionally, the event organizers voiced unprecedented and open support for the innocent people of Gaza.

