Bulgur-Pazan ritual, still alive in memory of southern Khorasan people

In the heart of the southern Khorasan desert, a centuries-old ritual continues to thrive in the collective memory of local communities.

It is a simple ritual but deeply rooted in the religious, social, and livelihood culture of the people of Saghi village, somewhere on the slopes of Barakuh mountains of Gonabad, and is one of the oldest manifestations of religious vows in southern Khorasan according to the researchers, ISNA reported.

Mohammad Dehghan, a researcher of folk culture and ethnographer of Khorasan said that Bulgur-Pazan is not just a traditional meal, but also a mirror of cooperation, faith, vows, and social solidarity among rural people.

In this ritual, the boundary between worship and livelihood was erased, and a large table was spread that was inspired by empathy.

He added that the bulgur-making ritual in Saghi village has been held not only in the first ten days of Muharram, but also on other special religious days; however, the evening of the ninth day of Muharram has a special place.

People from surrounding villages would go to a place where palm trees and flags were raised and the sound of lamentation echoed in the air. At the same time, large copper pots were on the fire and they were busy preparing bulgur.

He stated that people believed that every bit of this bulgur was a breath of blessing and vow of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Intentions were maturing in the hearts and the fragrance of faith permeated the atmosphere of the village.”

The researcher stated that this ritual was not limited to the mourning days. Farmers and herders would vow to cook a pot of bulgur in years of low rainfall or for blessings in crops. This vow was an aspect of gratitude and supplication that had meaning in people’s daily lives, he added.

Old people say that preparing bulgur was a ritual in itself. About a week before the ceremony, the women of the village would gather to wash the wheat, dry it, and turn it into bulgur with a stone pestle.

Regarding this stage, a farmer said that the pestle was made of two round stones; the lower stone was fixed and the upper stone was rotated by a wooden wheel. The wheat poured in through the central hole and was crushed. The monotonous sound of the spinning of the hands echoed through the mud houses like a melody from the past; a melody that symbolized blessings and the preparation of vows.

He noted that women would recite religious poems or local prayer while working; a kind of collective remembrance that spiritualized the environment. This work was not just about preparing the food, but also an exercise in patience, cooperation, and love for the Ahl al-Bayt (AS). Each woman who sprinkled a grain of wheat on pestle had in mind the health of the family or the fulfillment of a need.

The folklore researcher continued: “On the day of the event, large copper pots were usually placed in the central square of the village or next to the Husseiniyeh. The men were responsible for providing firewood and controlling the fire, while the women and young girls prepared the raw materials.”

He said that first, the pots were half-filled with water and placed on the fire to boil. “Then, crushed bulgur, cooked chickpeas, salt, and spices like turmeric and pepper were added. In some versions, a little mutton fat was also poured into the pot for flavor and strength.”

Dehghan further explained: “When the steam of the bulgur rose, people considered it a sign of the acceptance of their vows. At that moment, everyone wanted something in their hearts. What distinguished this ritual was this collective belief that turned cooking into a mass worship.”

The researcher stated: “When the wheat grains softened, a pleasant smell rose from the depths of the pot, drawing children to the square. About 10 minutes before the final preparation, women would spread out large copper trays.”

People would sit together; old women would pray, children would laugh, and the sound of everyone and prayers would echo through the mud alleys. The trays were offered one after another to the houses and passersby, and no one was left without the charity food.

He continued: “In this ritual, everyone had a role. One brought seeds, another gave a pot, and another just prayed. No one was left out. This gathering is the essence of Iranian culture, which has faded in many places today.”

He added that along with the social dimension, the economic dimension is also interesting. “In a time when poverty and food shortages were common, Bulgur-Pazan was an opportunity for everyone, even poor families, to eat hot and filling food. For this reason, people had made it a public vow.”

Dehghan believes: “Reviving rituals like Bulgur-Pazan is reviving the spirit of empathy in society. In today's world, we have plenty of food but little empathy. Once upon a time, a pot of bulgur could bring everyone together and brighten hearts. “

He mentioned the need to register this ritual on the list of intangible cultural heritage and suggested that an opportunity should be provided for the presentation and cooking of this cuisine in form of local festivals, so that the younger generation can connect with their roots.

