BEIRUT —2025 offered no respite for Lebanon. Fleeting moments of calm only exposed deeper rot gnawing at the state’s foundations. Institutions crumble under chronic mismanagement, while political forces wallow in disarray.

Ordinary citizens, desperate for salvation, turn to astrologers—ironically more attuned to economic and political realities than the so-called experts.

This erosion leaves daily life in tatters: water shortages, power blackouts, failing education, and crumbling healthcare persist without meaningful fixes. No structural reforms emerge to steer the state from crisis.

Lebanon’s fissures deepened into total schism across all fronts, with disagreement as the sole common thread.

One faction submits to American-Saudi dictates, rejecting resistance against Israel while enlisting in opaque foreign schemes.

They accept bit roles as cogs in superpower machines, even falling for charlatans posing as Saudi princes or enduring disdain from Western envoys who view locals—clients and foes alike—with contempt. Their mantra: power takes what it wants.

The Nawaf Salam cabinet’s financial recovery plan mirrors this farce, dictated by external dictates rather than national will. It promises to “rescue” citizens from their own failings, implying outsiders pity Lebanon more than its people do.

Yet in a land lacking legitimate authority, such laws vanish into oblivion, deposits forgotten, aid minimal, and accountability absent.

Parliamentary elections, scheduled next May and long a hoped-for reset, may never occur amid great-power collusion.

Even foreign overseers withhold pressure unless outcomes align with their agendas. Rhetoric, mudslinging, and smears dominate, but they fail to sway entrenched loyalties.

Self-proclaimed voices of a “silent majority” are illusions; no such majority exists. True agents of radical change remain a limited minority, powerless to upend the equation.

Political forces cling to sectarian or regional mobilization, dodging serious electoral debate on systemic overhaul. Some fear toppling the regime; others tiptoe around fragile alliances.

All ignore Lebanon’s shared plagues—inflation, corruption, collapse—that spare no sect or group.

Regionally, Lebanon huddles near a beast encircled by fire: the Israeli occupation regime, insatiable after years of slaughter and madness in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

This genocidal entity, severed from human norms, defies coexistence. Eradicating it demands a long, costly path of complexity, leaving victims no choice but comprehensive resistance—unprecedented in form and rigor.

So, 2025 has tested Lebanon harshly, demanding each soul reassess their stance. No fraud, threats, or bribes suffice; only clarity amid the dust. For resistance advocates, the path is unmistakable: prepare relentlessly for inevitable confrontation, securing basic rights if not grand dreams.



