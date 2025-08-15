Pistachio tourism event to be held in Zahedan

TEHRAN – A pistachio-themed tourism event will be held in the Kurin District of Zahedan, in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, during Government Week (September 23-29), a provincial tourism official said.

Alireza Shahbakhsh said the event will honor exemplary farmers, artisans, and tour guides in Kurin and aims to showcase the district’s agricultural and tourism potential. The program is being organized in cooperation with the Zahedan Administration Office, the Agricultural Jihad Department, and the Youth and Sports Department, ISNA reported.

Shahbakhsh said the event will not only promote local products but also help attract tourists and investors. Activities will include an exhibition of indigenous games, handicrafts, and agricultural goods from the district.

Highlighting the link between agriculture and tourism, he said the interaction between the two sectors can support sustainable rural development, create jobs, introduce attractions, and increase the income of local communities.

