Major visual art exhibition to open in Tehran, celebrating Mother’s Day

TEHRAN- An art exhibition titled "In the Frame of Heaven" dedicated to the theme of motherhood is set to open at the Iranian Academy of Arts (IAA)in Tehran on Thursday.

The exhibition will be held in celebration of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA), the daughter of the holy prophet Mohammad (PBUH), and the National Mother’s Day, Mehr reported.

The event is organized by the Academy of Arts, in collaboration with the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, the Foundation of Martyrs and Veteran Affairs, the Sacred Defense Museum, and the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization, the report added.

With over 1,000 artworks received, the exhibition explores themes such as women as the cradle of life and safe haven, preservers of culture and narrators of wisdom, symbols of compassion and connection, embodiments of sacrifice and heroism, architects of identity and character, and active, enlightened members of society.

Considered one of the largest thematic exhibitions of the year, it features two sections: "Presence of Masters" and "Artists' Competition," showcasing works from distinguished artists.

The "Presence of Masters" section includes more than 50 pieces from pioneering painters and renowned artists such as Mansour Qandriz, Mohsen Vaziri Moqaddam, Masoud Arabshahi, Ahmad Esfandiari, Mostafa Goudarzi, Abdolhamid Qadirian, Amir Ahmad Falsafi, Taha Sheikholhokamai, Hadi Ziaeddini, Jalil Rasouli, Hamid Shans, Jafar Najibi, and Gholam-Ali Taheri.

Meanwhile, the "Artists' Competition" section presents over 200 works selected from submissions, displayed across mediums including painting, photography, calligraphy, and sculpture.

The "In the Frame of Heaven" exhibition will be underway at the Saba Institute of the Academy of Arts until December 24.

In Iran, National Woman's Day, also celebrated as Mother’s Day, coincides with the birth anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh (SA), the beloved daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). This special day honors women for their vital role in family and society, while also commemorating the revered figure of Hazrat Fatemeh, symbolizing purity, compassion, and spiritual strength.

The occasion serves as a reminder of the profound influence women have in shaping cultural and moral values, and it is marked by various ceremonies, cultural programs, and expressions of gratitude and respect for mothers and women across the country. Celebrating both motherhood and the legacy of Hazrat Fatemeh, this day holds a significant place in Iran’s cultural and religious calendar.

