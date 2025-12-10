Tehran, Baku may open a new chapter in relations

TEHRAN - In a commentary, Ettelaat addressed Iran’s foreign minister's trip to Baku.

The paper wrote: Over the past two days, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Baku and met with the President and high-ranking officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In these meetings, Araghchi conveyed a message of peace, friendship, and the firm resolve of the Iranian government and nation to open a new and brilliant chapter in bilateral relations. In past years, certain political and media movements had led to a false perception of Iran's goals and policies in the South Caucasus. The future of Tehran–Baku relationship lies not in geopolitical rivalries, but in cooperation, mutual respect, and a focus on shared interests. The foreign minister's visit to Baku is a sign that Tehran and Azerbaijan are keen to turn a new page in relations. The future of this path depends on the continuity of dialogue and the will of both sides to avoid exhausting rivalries. If these fresh dialogues continue with the political will of both sides, one can hope that relations between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan will enter a more balanced and constructive phase after several years.

Hamshahri: Iran’s unique geographical position as a hub for connecting markets

The newspaper wrote about the special international opportunities for Iran: The recent signing of the 2030 roadmap by India and Russia has once again brought the development of international corridors into focus, a roadmap in which Iran holds a special role and significance due to its central focus on the North-South Corridor. In the current international structure, corridors have gained a substantial role, as they play a vital part in facilitating global trade, energy transfer, and connecting various economies, reportedly covering more than 80 percent of global trade, and including sea channels, straits, and land and rail networks. In this context, Iran, due to its unique geographical position at the intersection of international corridors -- including the "North-South" and "East-West" -- is recognized as one of the world's most important transit hubs. In such circumstances, Iran's role in international corridor developments has increased, making it one of the most important cores of Iran's diplomatic consultations at the regional and international levels. Experts believe that transit solely through the North-South Corridor could create 10 direct and 50 indirect jobs for every 100 tons of cargo in Iran.

Sobh-e-No: Deterrent power has the final word

In an interview with Seyyed Jalal Dehghani Firouzabadi, the newspaper examined Israel's moves to create a "New Middle East." This professor of international relations stated: Israel spoke of "creating a New Middle East" in its June attacks on Iran. Recent experiences, from renewed negotiations with the U.S. to direct attacks by Israel and the U.S. on Iran, and even the publication of anti-Iran documents by the Pentagon, indicate that one should not be deceived by short-term relations, diplomatic smiles, or superficial dialogues. Some assume that military power can be countered with dialogue and compromise, whereas modern history and regional developments have shown that power, especially military power, is the main instrument for the survival of nations. While military power today might be less convertible into wealth or population, it remains the main pillar of a nation's survival. If negotiation does not yield results, ultimately, force becomes the determinant. The final word in the international order is spoken by deterrent capability, not resolutions and agreements. When a country is certain that attacking Iran carries a high cost, it will refrain from doing so.

Sharq: Air pollution, monopolization of auto industry and losses

The Sharq newspaper has analyzed the main causes of air pollution in the country. It has faulted production of substandard cars and Gas guzzling cars as one of the main causes of air pollution. It said: For nearly half a century, under the pretext of developing the automotive industry, the government has monopolized the domestic market in favor of local manufacturers. As a result of this extensive intervention, many domestically produced models—built with technology dating back two decades—consume about 1.5 to 2 times more gasoline than those produced by famous car companies. In addition, heavy tariffs on imported cars and the monopoly of the domestic market have not only deprived citizens of access to the latest automotive technologies, but have also made the final cost of vehicles excessively high for households, leaving many unable to modernize their fleets. According to the National Fleet Renewal Institute, 90% of motorcycles, 48% of taxis, 86% of minibuses, 82% of urban buses, and more than 52% of intercity and private cars in the country are worn-out. The same report states that fuel consumption of these worn-out vehicles is nearly double that of new cars. Calculations show that old vehicles consume 46 million liters of gasoline and 17.5 million liters of diesel per day. If replaced with standard vehicles, approximately 27 million liters of gasoline and 9 million liters of diesel could be saved daily. Considering each liter of gasoline and diesel at 70 cents, the annual loss from failing to scrap worn-out vehicles amounts to about 9 billion dollars.

