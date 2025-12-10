3 IRGC forces killed by terrorists near Iran’s southeast border

TEHRAN – Three members of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Guards Corps (IRGC) have been martyred by terror cells in a border area in the city of Zahedan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The three were stationed at the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force and lost their lives in the line of duty while protecting the country’ borders.

“The hideout of the terrorists has been identified through the cooperation and vigilance of people” in a local town, read an IRGC announcement.

Recently, the IRGC confiscated large quantities of anti-security items from anti-revolutionary groups.

The haul was seized by the IRGC’s ground forces while being smuggled into Iran across a border area in the city of Urmia in the northwestern West Azerbaijan Province.

The haul contained large quantities of explosiv?es, weapons and ammunition which terrorists were trying to smuggle into the heart of the country and use to foment unrest.

This comes as the IRGC recently dismantled a terrorist team in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

In a statement, the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force announced that several members of a terror cell were identified and apprehended following intelligence operations.

Two suicides vests were also seized from the terrorists, the statement added.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan, has faced frequent terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks on Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are thought to have ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

On October 26 last year, a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County claimed the lives of 10 members of Iran's law enforcement forces.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group took responsibility for the attack, which is marked as one of the deadliest incidents in the province in recent months.

The group has conducted numerous terrorist attacks across Iran, primarily focusing on the Sistan and Baluchestan region. Its methods include abducting border guards and launching assaults on civilians and police stations, aiming to incite chaos and unrest.

This comes as the Israeli regime supports terrorist and secessionist groups to stir unrest in Iran.