IRGC forces bust terror group in southeast Iran

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says it has dismantled a terrorist team in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

In a statement, the Quds Base of the IRGC’s Ground Force announced that several members of a terror cell affiliated with the Ansar al-Shaitan terrorist group were identified and apprehended following intelligence operations.

Two suicides vests were also seized from the terrorists, the statement added.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, bordering Pakistan, has faced frequent terrorist attacks targeting both civilians and security forces in recent years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks on Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are thought to have ties to foreign intelligence agencies.

On October 26 last year, a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County claimed the lives of 10 members of Iran's law enforcement forces.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group took responsibility for the attack, which is marked as one of the deadliest incidents in the province in recent months.

The group has conducted numerous terrorist attacks across Iran, primarily focusing on the Sistan and Baluchestan province. Its methods include abducting border guards and launching assaults on civilians and police stations, aiming to incite chaos and unrest.