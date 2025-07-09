IRGC foils major terror plot in SE Iran, six terrorists killed in Chabahar operation

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced the successful neutralization of a terrorist cell in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, dealing a significant blow to hostile groups operating near the border with Pakistan.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the IRGC Ground Force’s Quds Base confirmed that six members of a terrorist group were killed in a swift counterterrorism raid in the coastal city of Chabahar. The operation coincided with the ongoing Martyrs of Security military exercises being conducted across the region.

According to the statement, the militants’ hideouts were discovered with the help of vigilant local residents. A cache of light and heavy weaponry, along with a large quantity of explosives, was seized during the operation.

The IRGC noted that the neutralized terrorists had been planning a series of coordinated attacks targeting crowded public areas. Their elimination is believed to have averted a potential wave of deadly violence.

Sistan and Baluchestan—long a target of terrorist activity—has seen frequent attacks against both civilians and Iranian security forces in recent years. Armed groups operating in the region, particularly along the Pakistan border, are often linked to foreign intelligence networks, according to Iranian officials.

One of the deadliest incidents in recent months occurred on October 26 of last year, when 10 Iranian police officers were killed in a terrorist attack in Taftan County’s Gohar Kuh district. The Jaish al-Zulm terrorist group, known for its armed operations and abductions in the region, claimed responsibility for the assault.

Jaish al-Zulm has been behind numerous attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan, targeting border outposts, police stations, and civilians in an effort to destabilize the area and sow unrest.

The IRGC reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders and maintaining security throughout the region, vowing continued vigilance in the face of foreign-backed threats.

