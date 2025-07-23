Three border guards martyred in armed clash with terrorist group in Kurdistan

TEHRAN – Three Iranian border guards were martyred in an intense armed confrontation with terrorists during a patrol at point zero on the border, according to General Faraj Rostami, commander of Kurdistan Border Guards.

Rostami stated on Wednesday that First Sergeant Sina Sattarwand was critically wounded in the clash on Tuesday and succumbed to his injuries despite immediate medical efforts.

Two other guards—Second Colonel Sajjad Adib and Senior Petty Officer Ali Bodagh—were mortally wounded and martyred overnight, bringing the total casualties to three.

The border patrol reportedly encountered and repelled members of a terrorist group attempting to infiltrate Iranian territory, inflicting heavy losses on the militants while preventing their entry.

Rostami praised the guards’ bravery and decisive action in the line of duty and confirmed the names of the martyrs, honoring their sacrifice for national security.