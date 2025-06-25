‘Martyrs in fight against narcotics are national heroes’

TEHRAN –Martyrs and war veterans who have sacrificed their lives in the fight against narcotics to ensure the security and safety of people are the national heroes, Brigadier General Hossein Zolfaqari, the secretary general of the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ), has said.

Thanks to their efforts, the anti-narcotics police are capable of taking more effective national and international measures in the fight against drugs. They are symbols of perseverance and determination who truly deserve to be respected and appreciated, ILNA quoted Zolfaqari as saying.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, which is marked on June 26 every year.

Enumerating on Iran’s role in combating narcotics, the official said, Iran plays a critical role in the global fight against drugs. Due to its proximity to Afghanistan, the country has constantly faced many challenges.

However, counter-narcotics and security forces have done their best, carrying out numerous extensive operations over the years to thwart smugglers and their networks. The martyrdom of 3,800 individuals and the injuries of 12,000 others highlight the country’s determination in combating narcotics and drug-related crimes.

DCHQ, in cooperation with governmental and non-governmental organizations, has taken different measures such as implementing preventive programs, supporting addicts, and developing treatment centres.

World Drug Day, or the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, aims to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse. This year’s World Drug Day calls for investment in prevention, including justice, education, health care, and alternative livelihoods — the building blocks of sustainable resilience.

This year’s campaign, “Break the cycle. Stop Organized Crime,” highlights the need for coordinated long-term action to break the cycle of organized crime and drug trafficking by addressing root causes, investing in prevention, and building stronger health, education, and social systems.

UNODC lauds Iran’s efforts

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

On December 8, 2024, Alexander Fedulov, the UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the DCHQ on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries. UNODC has built a strong partnership with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in several areas, including the capacity building for the Iranian law enforcement forces, and has been providing technical assistance to the Iranian Government in their fight against illicit trafficking of drugs and precursors.

MT/MG