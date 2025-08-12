Iranian children's play “First Game” performs in Iraq as part of Arbaeen pilgrimage 

TEHRAN- The children’s play "First Game," directed and designed by Meysam Yousofi, is being performed as a part of the 9th edition of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage International Theater Festival during the Arbaeen walk.

The play, produced by the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults and in collaboration with the Art Bureau's Center for Dramatic Arts, is being performed in Iraq on the Arbaeen pilgrimage route.

The origins of "First Game" date back to 2005, written by Amir Mashhadi Abbas. The religious-themed performance was first brought to the stage at the Institute’s Theater and Puppet Center in 2011, with subsequent performances in 2016, 2018, and 2023. Currently, the street version of the play is being performed in Najaf and Karbala along the Arbaeen pilgrimage route.

Qassem Ansari-Shad, Aryarad Ansari-Shad, Noushin Sarkoubi, Mehdi Rahmati, and Behrouz Mehraliyan are the main actors and voice actors of the play.

"First Game" has celebrated its 20th anniversary this year. The story revolves around a scene where, due to the absence of actors, a tazieh ensemble improvises a reenactment of the event of Ashura at the doorstep of Reza’s house, leading the young protagonist to enter a magical world of storytelling.

Through this play, children and adolescents learn about the tragedy of Karbala, the importance of standing against oppression, and the values of freedom and resistance.

"First Game" was also performed in July at the Golestan Hall of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults in Tehran.

The Arbaeen Pilgrimage International Theater Festival is held annually as a cultural vow by ritual theater artists without any form of payment or compensation.

Over the course of eight days, it showcases various genres and forms of performance art along the Arbaeen pilgrimage route leading to Karbala, welcoming Iranian audiences as well as pilgrims from Arab countries.

Performances will include tazieh (Iranian passion play), in Persian and Arabic, street theater, Naqqali (Iranian dramatic story-telling), as well as anthem and poetry reading.

The event aims to set a cultural trend, with Iraqi groups also adopting similar approaches, making the initiative more widespread across the region.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the holy day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Arbaeen, which will be observed on August 14 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

