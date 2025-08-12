Nawaf Salam’s government preemptively attacks Larijani visit

BEIRUT — Meanwhile, Lebanon’s anti–Resistance team has launched a low-level campaign calling for not receiving Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, who visits Beirut on Wednesday.

Observers warned that an attempt to prevent Larijani from visiting Beirut would be met with an angry popular backlash.

Instead of mobilizing to condemn Benjamin Netanyahu's statement that “Israel assisted the Lebanese government in the efforts to disarm Hezbollah,” Nawaf Salam’s government is busy considering the idea of apologizing for not receiving Larijani in protest against official Iranian statements supporting the Resistance.

Undoubtedly, this reveals either voluntary cowardice by Salam’s government or complete submission to the U.S.–Saudi orders that prevents it from attacking Israel, even with a stance!

Reportedly, the Saudi envoy Yazid bin Farhan is behind the campaign to cancel Larijani’s visit, in coordination with Nawaf Salam and the Lebanese Forces leader, Samir Geagea.

However, Salam has failed to persuade Aoun not to receive Larijani. President Joseph Aoun rejected the request, considering it to be beyond all diplomatic standards.

In parallel, it was revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh protested Salam's complete compliance with Geagea, particularly his handling of the Resistance's weapons issue.

According to informed sources, Larijani has not requested a meeting with the Foreign Minister Youssef Rajai (from the Lebanese Forces party), who is continuously campaigning domestically and internationally to cancel the visit or force Iran to apologize for statements supporting the Resistance.

Obviously, the Saudi envoy is interfering in every detail of Salam’s government, such as recently ordering Salam to read out the decisions of the cabinet session regarding the disarmament of the Resistance, a task usually assigned to the Minister of Information.

Informed sources also revealed that contacts are underway to fulfill Salam's request for an upcoming meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss how to implement his government's decision regarding the Resistance’s weapons.

In addition to what is known about the Saudi envoy’s influence over Lebanon’s Sunni lawmakers, it has been learned that Yazid bin Farhan will soon organize a major meeting at Dar al-Fatwa under the title "Sunni Support" for the Prime Minister.

It is also worth mentioning that the U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack will visit Beirut, accompanied by Morgan Ortagus in her capacity as the senior political advisor at the US Mission to the United Nations, on the 18th of the current month.

Reportedly, Ortagus will return to Lebanon on August 24, accompanied by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Senator Lindsey Graham, known for his strong support for Israel and who has previously called for a nuclear attack on Gaza.