Five Iranians among voters of 83rd Golden Globe Awards

TEHRAN – The list of voters for the 83rd Golden Globe Awards has been announced, with five Iranians among the voting members of the event.

The 83rd edition of the ceremony will be held on January 11, 2026, and based on the official website of the awards, a total of 387 people from around the world will be voting.

According to the published list, Ali Farahmand, Amir Houshang Hashemi, Bijan Tehrani, Mansour Jahani, and Mohammad Abdi are the Iranian and Iranian-origin members eligible to vote for the upcoming edition of the Golden Globes, ISNA reported.

The Golden Globes are unique among award shows honoring motion pictures, television, and podcast programs. Golden Globe voters are comprised of experienced entertainment journalists from around the world. They are active throughout the year and participate in film festivals, serving on juries and reporting on the latest entertainment trends.

Until a few years ago, Golden Globe voters were limited to about one hundred journalists from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). However, the lack of people of color and other ethnic and racial minorities among them drew strong criticism. This led to boycotts and serious challenges for the awards, after which the organizers decided to expand both the number and diversity of voting members.

Ali Farahmand is a film critic, filmmaker, and lecturer in film and philosophy with nearly 15 years of experience. He has published extensively in a wide range of Iranian film and cultural journals, and more recently writes for international platforms such as IndieWire and Eurolitkrant.

He teaches at art universities and film institutes. In 2023, he founded FCI (Film Criticism Institute), an independent school of film studies based in Tehran.

Amir Houshang Hashemi has led a life of impact: blending medicine, cinema, and cultural innovation, manifesting a renaissance spirit. From healing lives as a dedicated physician to crafting cinematic stories that resonate globally, his journey reflects an unrelenting passion for creativity, service, and excellence.

With a career spanning continents and disciplines, Hashemi’s work is a testament to a life lived boldly and purposefully. Being recognized early for his brilliance, he was accepted into the National Organization for the Development of Exceptional Talents – SAMPAD in Tehran. At just 17, he excelled in linguistic mastery as the youngest professional English translation program at Tehran Azad University.

In 1990, he graduated as a medical doctor. Later in Canada, he took a film production course at the prestigious Vancouver Film School. Besides being an active member of the Iranian Medical Council, his love for cinema led to directing & writing scripts for several short film projects during his student years. He is currently a member of the prestigious International Confederation of Arthouse Cinemas (CICAE).

As a voice in journalism, he has worked as a critic, writer, and translator for Picture World Magazine since 1998. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024 by Hafez Movie & TV Awards for his literary and critical contributions. His reports on festivals such as Cannes & Asia Pacific, captured the pulse of global cinema in the last 28 years. His journey is a Legacy of hard work, a celebration of resilience and vision. His work bridges cultures, heals communities, and inspires through art, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

Bijan (Hassan) Tehrani is a film historian, writer, and critic whose career began 46 years ago with the publication of his first article in a weekly film magazine in Iran. He is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Cinema Without Borders, an online publication dedicated to promoting international cinema in the United States and around the world, now in its 19th year.

For over four decades, Bijan has served as a columnist and film critic for numerous Iranian newspapers and magazines. In January 2025, he co-founded Cinema B.M. (cinemabm.com), a Farsi-language film publication based in Iran, in collaboration with Abbas Yari, a pioneering figure in Iranian film journalism.

He is also the director of the International Animation Day Festival, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in May 2025. Through the Cinema Without Borders Foundation, he presents the Bridging the Borders Award at ten international film festivals, including the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival.

A recipient of several awards recognizing his contributions to global cinema, Bijan is currently working on a book exploring the thematic parallels between the films of Asghar Farhadi and Rodrigo García.

He is a member of the Iranian Film Writers & Critics Society, as well as ASIFA and FIPRESCI.

Mo Abdi has been a film critic for more than three decades. He has published 15 books and thousands of articles and reviews in more than 50 outlets.

In 1998, Abdi published his first book, “Film Criticism in Iran,” about the history of film criticism and film analysis in Iran. From 1999 to 2002, he served as the editor-in-chief for “Honare Haftom” (Seventh Art) magazine.

His first short story collection, titled “Death of an Intellectual,” was published in 2002 in Iran. His second short story collection, called “Enjoy the Opera,” was published in Paris in 2013. His first novel, called “Five Women,” was published in London in 2020. Abdi also has made five documentaries, including a famous documentary about Ebrahim Golestan, a great pioneer Iranian filmmaker and writer.

Mansour Jahani graduated from Media University, affiliated with the IRNA, in journalism (art and culture). Receiving his second major in film studies at The National Film School in 2018, Jahani had the privilege of studying cinema with world-renowned film scholars such as Jonathan Rosenbaum, Professor Jean-Michel Frodon, Anges Devictor, Jacques Kermabon, Marion Zilo, and Angel Quintana. He also completed the cinema directing courses in 2019 at the Jozani Free Cinema Workshops under the supervision of Maestro Masoud Jafari Jozani.

Jahani is an active member of various organizations such as The International Federation of Journalists (IFI) in Belgium, core member of Association Iranian of Journalists, Iranian Society of Film Critics and Writers in House of Cinema, Sport Reporters and Photographers (ISJA) in Iran, The International Sport Journalists (AIPS) in Switzerland, Writers and Critics Association in Iran and Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq, House of Music Association in Iran, Iran Theatre Critics and Journalists Association in House of Theater, and Iranian Designers & Cinema Advertising Managers Society. Jahani has also received an award in journalism from the Göteborg Art Association.

He participated as a judge in the voting of the American magazine IndieWire at the Cannes Film Festival and selected the best films in 2023 and 2024.

As an independent journalist and reporter, Jahani has covered international film festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, San Sebastian, Thessaloniki, London, Karlovy Vary, Tallinn, Locarno, Busan, Tokyo, Toronto, etc.

