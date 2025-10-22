Kazemi’s condition remains unclear amid transfer plans

TEHRAN - Saber Kazemi, the talented Iranian volleyball star currently playing for Qatari club Al Rayyan, remains in a critical and uncertain health condition after falling into a coma in Qatar under unclear circumstances.

Despite widespread concern and numerous reports, no official detailed explanation has been provided by either the Iranian Volleyball Federation or Al Rayyan regarding the cause of this tragic incident.

Kazemi, 26, who recently joined Al Rayyan and was actively participating in team training sessions, was hospitalized in Qatar following a sudden and severe deterioration in his health last week.

Initial reports suggested the possibility of an electrical accident at a private swimming pool near his residence, but no confirmation has been issued, and authorities reportedly limited information disclosure. The exact details of what happened to Kazemi are still unclear.

According to insiders, Kazemi has been kept in an induced coma since the incident. Medical experts treating him in Qatar have described his condition as serious and fragile, with little optimism for a full recovery. While no official confirmation has been made regarding permanent brain or heart damage, it is understood that the severity of his injuries is profound.

The Iranian Volleyball Federation has announced plans to transfer Kazemi to Tehran for further treatment, with the process expected to take two to four days.

Kazemi’s family, after negotiations facilitated by the federation and Qatari authorities, traveled to Doha and initially decided to keep him there for treatment. However, they recently reversed their decision and expressed the desire to have him transferred to Iran. Preparations are underway to admit him to one of Tehran’s top hospitals, where he will continue his medical care under Iranian specialists.

A leading Iranian neurosurgeon commented on the case, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding Kazemi’s condition. He explained that without thorough examinations, it is impossible to conclusively determine whether Kazemi suffered a heart attack, brain injury, or electrical shock. The doctor also confirmed that transporting Kazemi via air ambulance is feasible and poses no insurmountable risk given the current medical precautions.

The silence from both Kazemi’s club and the Iranian federation regarding specific details has only fueled speculation and anxiety among the fans and the sports community. The lack of transparent communication, combined with conflicting reports, leaves many questions unanswered about the true nature of Kazemi’s condition.

As the volleyball world watches and waits anxiously, the hope remains that Saber Kazemi, a promising young talent and national icon, will recover. Yet, with the present ambiguity and his fragile status, the path ahead remains uncertain. His transfer to Tehran marks a new chapter in his ongoing battle for health, one watched closely by supporters hoping for a miracle.

