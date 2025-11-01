Volleyball player Saber Kazemi remains in a coma

TEHRAN – Iranian international volleyball player Saber Kazemi is still in a coma. He has been unconscious for 15 years following a traumatic brain injury in Doha, Qatar.

Kazemi, who was a member of Qatari club Al Rayyan, has been transferred to Tehran, and media reports suggest that he has suffered brain death.

Vitaliy Papazov, a Russian player in the Qatar league, posted on his Telegram channel that the details of the accident are unclear.

“The whole thing is really strange. The official version says Saber fainted due to electrocution in the swimming pool, but technical investigations found no fault in the pool’s electrical system or equipment. It’s even said that the camera footage is not available,” Papazov wrote.