Iranian volleyball player Kazemi left in coma

TEHRAN - Saber Kazemi, who has recently signed with Qatari side Al Rayyan and appeared in their training sessions, suffered a severe brain damage yesterday afternoon.

He was immediately hospitalized but he was left in a coma.

Kazemi, who had been one of Iran’s rising volleyball stars after competing in international events such as the Olympics and the Asian Championship, had recently participated in Al-Rayyan’s training and all believed his physical condition was fully adequate.

Suddenly, his condition deteriorated, and the team of doctors is working to stabilize him from coma to a stable condition.