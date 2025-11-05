Iran volleyball star Saber Kazemi passes away

TEHRAN – Iranian volleyball mourns the loss of one of its brightest talents, Saber Kazemi, who died in Tehran at age 26 after suffering brain death.

Known for his powerful spikes and humble personality, Kazemi was more than a player—he was a symbol of determination, discipline, and quiet strength.

Born in 1998, he represented Iran’s national team in several competitions. Kazemi helped Iran win two gold medals at the 2018 and 2022 Asian Games and was a member of the national team at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Kazemi, a member of the Qatari club Al Rayyan, was in a coma for 20 days following a traumatic brain injury in Doha.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Kazemi’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.