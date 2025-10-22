Kazan Kremlin hosting photo exhibit of Shiraz attractions

TEHRAN--The UNESCO-registered Kazan Kremlin, a historical citadel in the city of Kazan, Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, is playing host to a photography exhibition of Shiraz historical, cultural and religious attractions.

IRNA quoted Iranian Consulate General in Kazan as saying that a collection of works by Iranian photographers, including images of cultural and historical monuments, such as the holy shrine of Hazrat Shah Cheragh (AS), Hafezieh, Sa’dieh, Karim Khan Citadel, Takht-e Jamshid (Persepolis), Pasargadae, Vakil Mosque, Nasir al-Molk Mosques, Shiraz Bazaar, and some other natural and cultural landscapes of Fars province, were displayed in this exhibition.

According to this report, the presented works introduced a corner of the rich manifestations of Iranian civilization and art created in Fars province to visitors in the frame of the picture.

This cultural event has been launched by municipalities of Shiraz and Kazan, the cities which have previously signed a sister city agreement.

This exhibition will be open to visitors for one month until November 20 at the Kazan Kremlin Tourist Complex.

Iran’s consul general to Kazan, Davoud Mirzakhani, paid a visit to the works on display at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, he pointed to the importance of cultural collaboration between nations. He added that exhibitions of this kind play an effective role in introducing Iranian culture, history, and art and act as a cultural bridge between nations.

He noted that Shiraz, as the shining pearl of Iran, is a symbol of Iranian poetry, literature, and civilization, and holding such an exhibition in Kazan can help develop mutual understanding and expand cultural and tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Mirzakhani expressed the hope that with the continuation of such events, the ground will be prepared to further strengthen cultural and people-to-people relations between Iran and the Republic of Tatarstan.

KD



