BEIRUT— The late Lieutenant General Mohammed Nasser Al-Ghamari (Sayyed Hashem) stands as one of the most distinguished leaders in modern Yemeni history—a symbol of steadfastness in the face of American-Israeli-Saudi aggression against Yemen.

Al-Ghamari was not merely a military commander; he was a comprehensive school of faith, awareness, and strategic thought who embodied the Quranic identity of the Ansarullah movement in word and deed, ultimately earning the honor of martyrdom.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi described him as “a great jihadist leader who combined honesty, sincerity, and insight—a model of the faithful fighter who sold himself to God seeking His pleasure.”

In his eulogy, delivered Tuesday afternoon, Sayyed al-Houthi offered deep insights into the martyr’s strategic contributions and enduring legacy.

Among Al-Ghamari’s most defining traits was his transformational vision. Rather than confining himself to managing battles, he sought to build national military capabilities—manufacturing weapons, developing missile and drone systems, and thus altering the rules of engagement.

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted his commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in military production, reducing dependence on external sources, and fostering long-term sustainability.

This vision demonstrated an understanding of a core principle of modern warfare: technological and industrial independence can shift the balance of power, even when facing opponents with superior financial and logistical resources.

Al-Ghamari’s efforts led to the emergence of a homegrown defense industry, marking a historic leap for Yemen’s resistance forces.

From tactical precision to strategic endurance

Martyr Al-Ghamari combined operational brilliance with strategic depth. He mastered the art of integrated warfare—balancing tactical planning with the management of prolonged campaigns under siege and limited resources.

Sayyed al-Houthi described him as a leader who transformed constraints into opportunities, achieving “significant leaps” in performance despite ongoing aggression. His approach reflected key operational principles:

Prioritizing operations based on resources and threats;

Delivering concentrated, effective strikes rather than dispersing forces;

Maintaining logistical continuity under blockade;

Adapting terrain and natural elements into defensive assets.

These qualities reflected a doctrine of creative resilience, where innovation replaced abundance and faith replaced fear. His leadership thus became a case study in asymmetric warfare, turning scarcity into strategic advantage.

Human development and doctrinal formation

Al-Ghamari’s focus extended beyond weapons to human capital. He invested in developing cadres capable of independent thinking, advanced tactical planning, and leadership under pressure. He understood that machines do not win wars—people do.

Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that Al-Ghamari helped design training and mobilization programs that produced a new generation of capable fighters, turning the military institution into a school of resistance that continues to thrive.

His doctrine integrated training, moral education, and ideological conviction, ensuring that military performance was sustained by faith and discipline rather than mere command.

Al-Ghamari’s vision of defense was proactive, not passive. He focused on establishing deterrence mechanisms through precision missiles, drones, and locally manufactured weaponry—tools that provided Yemen with a strategic balance on the battlefield.

This combination of resilience and offensive capability reshaped the dynamics of confrontation. It gave the leadership initiative and leverage, not only militarily but politically, allowing Yemen to impose new realities that the aggressors could not easily reverse.

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that these advancements were not accidents but the result of institutional thinking—a methodology of continuous improvement rooted in faith, discipline, and technical competence.

For Al-Ghamari, war was not an isolated military endeavor but part of a broader political mission. He viewed every operation as a tool to defend sovereignty, preserve national dignity, and strengthen Yemen’s political position.

His understanding of when to advance and when to maintain reflected a rare strategic wisdom that balanced ambition with prudence.

This connection between the military and political fronts ensured that each victory served a larger national purpose rather than temporary tactical gain.

Faith as the foundation of strength

Sayyed al-Houthi underlined that Al-Ghamari’s strength was rooted in faith-based discipline. He cultivated moral commitment as a foundation for combat readiness, transforming spirituality into a weapon of endurance. The massive popular and military tributes at his funeral testify to the depth of this moral influence.

Martyr Al-Ghamari left behind a living institution, not merely a memory. His methodology—rooted in self-reliance, strategic innovation, and moral conviction—continues to guide Yemen’s path toward independence and strength.

He built more than weapons; he built a doctrine. He shaped not just victories, but a school of leaders and fighters capable of ensuring that the struggle for dignity and sovereignty will never fade.