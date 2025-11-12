Fajr Intl. Film Festival Market scheduled for late November in Shiraz  

TEHRAN- The 26th edition of the Fajr International Film Festival Market is set to be held in Shiraz, Fars province from November 28 to December 2 on the sidelines of the 43rd Fajr International Film Festival.

"The Film Market takes place alongside the festival and the screening of works, attracting buyers and exhibitors from various countries," Fatemeh Javahersaz the Director of the Film Market announced on Wednesday.

Regarding this year's Film Market, she explained: "In this edition, buyers and exhibitors from regional countries, African nations, the Caucasus region, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia will participate."

On the participation of Iranian companies, Javahersaz noted: "Iranian distributors and cinematic institutions have been invited, and we will host them to the fullest extent possible."

Describing the format of the Market, she stated: "Following the international standards of film markets worldwide, we have designated booths for both foreign and domestic participants to facilitate negotiations and interactions in a designed environment."

Addressing how the change in timing compared to previous years has impacted the Film Market, she said: "Any date can be close to or coincide with other markets; our festival is no exception. The shift in timing and venue has brought freshness to this event for both regular and new market participants."

"As mentioned, the timing may overlap or be close to other markets, such as the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore, which occurs two days after our festival market, or the American Film Market held in November. This is common practice in international festivals" she explained.

The 43rd Fajr International Film Festival will take place in Shiraz from November 26 to December 3.

