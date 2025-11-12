Tehran to host “Hafez” puppet opera 

TEHRAN- Iranian director Behruz Gharibpour plans to restage the “Hafez” puppet opera with his Aran Theater Troupe at Tehran’s Ferdowsi Hall on Sunday.

The performance is a continuation of the group’s provincial tour, which has previously included Shiraz and Sari, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Amir Pourkhalaji has composed the music for this opera, with soloists including Alireza Ghorbani, Ali Zand Vakili, Vahid Taj, and Haleh Seifizadeh accompanied by a choir.

The opera will provide a captivating portrayal of the life and personality of the renowned Persian poet, Hafez. The performances are based on the vocal radifs of Iranian classical music.

The symphonic sections, conducted by Amir Pourkhalaji, were performed by an orchestra in Bulgaria.

More than 22 performers participate in the puppet opera "Hafez," with Qasem Rahmati and Ghoncheh Nadgaran serving as assistant directors.

The Aran Puppet Theater Group has previously staged various operas, including "Rumi," "Ashura," "Rostam and Sohrab," and "Hafez," in cities such as Gorgan, Mashhad, Shiraz, Babol, Sari, Rome, Dubai, Tbilisi, Prague, Kyiv, Turin, Kraków, and others.

Hafez, also known as Hafiz, was a renowned Persian poet born in Shiraz in the 14th century. He is celebrated for his lyrical poetry, which beautifully combines themes of love, spirituality, and mysticism.

Hafez’s works are written in the form of ghazals, a poetic style that emphasizes emotion and lyrical beauty.

His poetry often explores the divine and the human soul, reflecting Sufi beliefs and a deep appreciation for life's pleasures. Hafez’s verses have had a profound influence on Persian literature and culture, inspiring countless poets, writers, and artists over centuries.

His work is revered not only for its artistic excellence but also for its philosophical depth and spiritual insight.

SAB/