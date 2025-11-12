Iranian short film “Grape Season” wins at TRT International Documentary Awards

TEHRAN – The Iranian short documentary “Grape Season,” directed and produced by Ebrahim Hesari, won an award at the 16th TRT International Documentary Awards in Türkiye.

Competing in the international section of the event, which was held from November 6 to 9, the film received a trophy and a €4,000 prize as the third best film, ILNA reported.

This year’s edition, more than 1,200 films from 86 countries were submitted to the festival secretariat, and after the jury's evaluation, 10 films were selected as finalists in the international section.

A production of 2025, “Grape Season” uses the example of ripened grapes that bring joy and set hearts on fire to explore the feelings of lovers who have lived a long life together.

The 26-minute film tells the story of an old man whose wife is struggling with a serious illness and his loving efforts to help her recover.

Ebrahim Hesari has served as the secretary of the Kish Mowj International Short Film Festival five times.

He has made eight short films and documentaries and has been the cinematographer of more than 10 short films and documentaries.

His artistic career includes participation in more than 30 domestic and international festivals and winning 20 awards in the fields of photography, cinematography, and directing.

The TRT International Documentary Awards have been organized since 2009, aligned with TRT’s global broadcasting mission, Türkiye’s public broadcaster. These awards aim to support international amateur and professional documentary filmmakers, ensure that documentaries from different countries reach audiences, and create a platform where documentary filmmakers and industry members can come together and exchange ideas.

With the vision of TRT, a strong and international broadcasting brand, the festival’s influence expands each year. Prestigious productions, esteemed directors, producers, famous documentary presenters, and expert academics participated in the 16th edition of the TRT International Documentary Awards.

Over the course of the 4-day event, the TRT International Documentary Awards, which enrich the documentary landscape in Türkiye and around the world, presented documentaries competing in various award categories from different countries. Masterclass events with directors were held, and discussions, panels, and workshops on the present and future of documentary filmmaking were also organized.

