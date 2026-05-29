Leader urges national unity amid hostile attempts to create division

TEHRAN - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has underlined the need for Iranian intellectual and political elites, including members of parliament, to safeguard national unity.

In a message released on Thursday on the anniversary of the first session of Iran’s parliament on May 28, 1980, after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei said the United States and Israel, having failed in their military aggression against Iran, are now plotting to sow discord within the country.

“The blind scheme and plot of the enemy, following the imposed war, economic pressure, and propaganda siege, is to sow discord and social fragmentation to compensate for their military defeats and bring the nation to its knees,” the Leader explained.

Extending congratulations on Eid al-Adha and the anniversary of the inauguration of the first Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) to the Iranian people and lawmakers, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed appreciation for the efforts of legislators, particularly Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, in advancing the country.

The Leader described the Islamic Consultative Assembly as “the essence of the nation, the manifestation of religious democracy, and the pillar of law and legislation in the Islamic Republic,” saying it plays a vital role in exercising the will of the people.

Noting that three months have passed since the start of the “third Sacred Defense,” Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian people’s inner character and essence, “in faith, hope, and action,” have been demonstrated to both friends and foes alike.

He was referring to the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran that began on February 28 and came to a halt on April 8 following Iran’s strong retaliatory strikes against US and Israeli bases across the region during 40 days of defense.

“The seat of a representative is considered a frontline trench of transformation on the path of the country's progress,” he said, urging parliamentarians to devote their full capacity and maintain full coordination with the administration while preserving legislative independence in pursuit of that goal.

He listed the country’s priorities including “reconstructing the country, allaying the people's concerns — especially economic and livelihood issues — boosting production and employment, advancing science and industry, elevating culture and ethics, fighting financial corruption, curbing inflation and high prices, and achieving the total eradication of poverty.”

On that basis, he said parliamentary legislation “must have a direct and visible relationship with the country's main issues and the needs of the people, and must be oriented toward creating hope and building the country's future.”

Lawmakers, through their positions, approving legislations, and speeches can transform parliament into “an institution for creating hope,” Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei pointed out.

The Leader also called on the Majlis to work alongside the executive branch and the judiciary under the slogan of “resistance economy” through “national unity and national security” for the Persian year 1405, placing economic stability, inflation control, liquidity management, growth production, revision of the Seventh Development Plan, and reconstruction following the second and third imposed wars at the top of the national agenda.

Elsewhere in his message, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined several qualities required of lawmakers, including piety, courage, and “the declaration of clear, firm positions in the face of the arrogant powers’ overreach,” as well as maintaining “intelligent and revolutionary attention to Iran’s new position in the region and the world.”

Among the manifestations of piety, he said, is “preserving the great blessing of national unity and unparalleled cohesion that has been bestowed upon the awakened nation under the flag of Islamic Iran, and which is among the most important factors of victory against the Great Satan (the US).”

Gratitude to this blessing, he said, requires all members of society, “especially intellectual and political elites, including members of parliament,” to remain committed to safeguarding unity and avoiding “hollow” political disputes or highlighting differences.

He called on all those devoted to Islam, the Islamic Revolution, and Iran’s independence and dignity to redouble their efforts to preserve national cohesion, refrain from turning disagreements into conflict and division, and become “a manifestation of the nation’s cohesion and solidarity” in both words and deeds.

The Leader concluded his remarks by wishing lawmakers success in “the very heavy duty of representing a worthy nation that has stood firm against the oppression and aggression of the wicked of the age and is guiding history toward its rightful course.”