New York art installation mocking Trump’s Iran policy gains international attention

TEHRAN- A satirical art installation mocking US President Donald Trump over his role in the recent war against Iran has attracted widespread international media attention after appearing in New York, with major outlets including Euronews, The Washington Post, TIME, and NBC New York covering the display and the public debate it has generated.

The 10-foot-tall (three-meter) golden sculpture, titled "Iran War Participation Trophy," was installed in Manhattan's Foley Square by the anonymous activist collective Secret Handshake. Originally unveiled in Washington, D.C., the artwork uses satire to criticize Trump's decision to involve the United States in the conflict with Iran and has since drawn crowds, photographers, and sharply divided reactions from passersby.

The oversized golden cup bears the inscription "#1 Participant" and is accompanied by a plaque that sarcastically "awards" Trump for his "enthusiastic involvement in the Iran war," adding that while others focused on military strategy, diplomacy, or measurable outcomes, the US president had demonstrated "the courage to participate regardless of the final score."

The anonymous artists told TIME that the installation was conceived as "an attempt to de-escalate the conflict through positive reinforcement," framing the work as political satire rather than a conventional protest.

According to The Washington Post, the installation quickly became a gathering point for passersby, many of whom stopped to photograph the monument or read its inscription. Reactions ranged from laughter and applause to criticism from Trump supporters, highlighting the deep political divisions surrounding the administration's foreign policy.

NBC New York reported that visitors also began leaving small imitation trophies around the base of the sculpture, turning the display into an evolving public art project. Some observers described the installation as a humorous critique of Washington's military policies, while others dismissed it as partisan political theater.

The trophy has generated significant attention across social media platforms, with videos and photographs widely shared by news organizations and users alike, further amplifying debate over the symbolism of the installation and the broader consequences of the US military campaign against Iran.

Many users praised the artwork as a powerful statement against war and political power. One commenter wrote, "Art is the voice of the time. Historical and societal stories are told through art. Thank you, thank you, thank you artist for your vision!" Others, however, responded with sarcasm, with one user joking that the trophy was awarded "for his participation on the Epstein files," reflecting the polarized debate surrounding both the artwork and Trump himself.

The artwork follows a series of high-profile political installations targeting Trump that have appeared in Washington and New York since his return to office, using satire and oversized sculptures to criticize his domestic and foreign policies.

While the creators have remained anonymous, the installation has succeeded in reigniting public discussion over the United States' involvement in the conflict with Iran, with supporters praising it as a creative act of political expression and critics accusing it of reducing a serious geopolitical crisis to spectacle.

SAB/