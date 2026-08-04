The march that defies distance: Millions of Iran’s “Left Behind” turn Tehran into a path to Karbala

TEHRAN— Before sunrise on Tuesday, Tehran awakened to a familiar yet profoundly moving spectacle. What began at Imam Hussein Square quickly grew into a vast river of humanity flowing toward the revered shrine of Abd al-Azim al-Hasani in the historic city of Rey, as thousands joined Iran’s annual “Jāmāndegān-e Arbaeen” (The Left Behind) march.

For those unable to undertake the pilgrimage to Iraq, the procession has become far more than a symbolic alternative. It is a declaration that faith is measured not by miles traveled but by the devotion carried in the human heart. Every step along the nearly 13-kilometer route echoed the timeless journey from Najaf to Karbala, proving that spiritual distance cannot be measured on any map.

The streets became an ocean of black-clad mourners carrying crimson and green banners, families walking hand in hand, elderly pilgrims leaning on canes, and children waving flags larger than themselves. The rhythmic chants of “Labbaik Ya Hussein” rolled through the avenues like waves, while volunteers lined the route with makeshift hospitality stations, offering water, food, medical care, and prayers in a living reflection of the generosity that has long defined the Arbaeen pilgrimage in Iraq.

The march unfolded simultaneously in hundreds of cities and towns across Iran, transforming the nation into a single landscape of remembrance. From provincial capitals to remote villages, millions walked together in an extraordinary expression of unity, mourning, and hope. The annual procession has become one of Iran’s most powerful public commemorations, reinforcing the enduring place of Imam Hussein’s legacy in the hearts of countless believers.

Authorities deployed an extensive emergency network to safeguard participants throughout the capital. More than 1,200 emergency personnel, supported by 202 ambulances, 111 motorcycle ambulances, eight ambulance buses, operational support vehicles, helicopters, and aircraft, remained on full alert to provide uninterrupted medical assistance while ensuring routine emergency services across Tehran continued without disruption.

Yet beyond the impressive logistical scale, the true significance of the march lay in its emotional force.

The quote “The highest happiness belongs to those who make others happy,” attributed by some to the Greek philosopher Aristotle and by others to the German poet Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, is a sentiment that many see reflected in the selfless service rendered along the Arbaeen routes. Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, whose admiration for Imam Hussein (AS) is often cited, is widely regarded for having learned from Hussein (AS) how victory can belong to those who sacrifice for truth rather than surrender to injustice.

As the sun descended over Tehran, the procession continued with unwavering resolve. For the millions who could not reach Karbala this year, the road from Imam Hussein Square to the shrine of Abd al-Azim became a sacred bridge of the spirit. It was a reminder that Arbaeen is not defined by geography but by remembrance, that devotion knows no frontier, and that the message of Imam Hussein continues to inspire hearts across generations and beyond borders.