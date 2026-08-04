Araghchi holds separate talks with Pakistani, Omani counterparts 

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Pakistani and Omani counterparts, discussing the latest regional and international developments and emphasizing the importance of continued diplomatic coordination to promote lasting peace and stability across West Assia.

Araghchi first spoke with Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday, during which the two senior diplomats reviewed recent developments in the region and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

According to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the discussions also covered regional and international issues, including the deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. The two sides underscored the importance of maintaining close consultations and coordination between Tehran and Islamabad to help advance durable peace and regional stability.

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar also invited Araghchi to visit Pakistan at the earliest opportunity, according to a statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

On Monday, Araghchi also held a separate telephone call with Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, during which the two foreign ministers exchanged views on the latest regional developments.

The Iranian and Omani diplomats reviewed ongoing developments across the region and discussed issues of mutual interest as part of continuing consultations between Tehran and Muscat.

The calls came as Iran continues diplomatic engagement with regional partners amid intensified consultations aimed at easing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, strengthening dialogue, and supporting efforts to preserve regional peace and stability.