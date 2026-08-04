Iran, Sri Lanka keen on expanding joint media, cultural cooperation

TEHRAN – In a meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, the Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Kebriaeizadeh, and the President of the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (National Television), Kehan De Silva, explored ways for expanding media and cultural cooperation.

Discussions focused on introducing contemporary Iranian culture through documentaries, feature films, animation, children's programs, and educational content. Both sides agreed to pursue practical follow-up measures through designated representatives to ensure the implementation of future joint initiatives, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization reported.

At the meeting, De Silva referred to the long-standing and friendly relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Sri Lanka and reflected on the historical foundations of the friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

He described the Iranian film industry as highly developed, technically accomplished, and distinguished by its strong ethical and humanistic values. He noted that these qualities have contributed to the popularity of Iranian films among Sri Lankan audiences.

De Silva further stated that the National Television has enjoyed a valuable and productive record of cooperation with the Cultural Counsellorship of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and expressed his interest in continuing and further strengthening this partnership.

For his part, Kebriaeizadeh praised the hospitality, kindness, and warm regard shown by the people of Sri Lanka towards the people of Iran. He highlighted the considerable potential for expanding media and cultural cooperation between the two countries and referred to the growing interest among Sri Lankan academics and the wider public in gaining a deeper understanding of Iran's history, culture, scientific achievements, and civilization.

He stated that, in response to this interest, the Cultural Counsellorship is prepared to provide the Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation with a wide range of audiovisual materials, including documentary films introducing contemporary Iranian society, culture, science, technology, and innovation.

Kebriaeizadeh also noted the possibility of cooperating in the presentation of Iranian traditional and classical music, as well as screening Iranian feature films, animation productions, and educational programs for children and young audiences.

At the end of the meeting, both sides emphasized the importance of moving beyond general discussions towards practical and results-oriented cooperation. They agreed that designated representatives from both sides would maintain regular communication and follow up on the implementation of the agreed initiatives to ensure the timely development of future joint media and cultural projects.

SS/SAB

