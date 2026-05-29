Iran beat Gambia in friendly

TEHRAN – Team Melli signaled their World Cup intent on Friday, overcoming a halftime deficit to dismantle Gambia 3-1 in a high-octane friendly in Antalya, Turkey..

Gambia captain Omar Colly was on target for the African side in 42nd minute but Team Melli showcased their superiority in the second half.

Arya Yousefi leveled the score in the 47th minute and Ramin Rezaeian made the scoreboard 2-1 in the 58th minute.

Mehdi Taremi also scored for Iran in the 69th minute.

Iran prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the Persians are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.