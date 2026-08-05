Iran’s fixtures at 2027 Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers revealed

TEHRAN - FIBA has officially announced the schedule and venues for the fourth window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, with Iran set to play both of their games in Manila, Philippines.

The fourth qualifying window, scheduled for Aug. 27–31, marks the beginning of the second round of the Asian qualifiers, where the remaining 12 teams will battle for places at the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Iran have been drawn into Group E alongside Australia, Jordan, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Syria. Team Melli will play both of its fourth-window fixtures in Manila.

Iran will first face New Zealand on Aug. 28, with tip-off set for 9:30 a.m. Iran time, before taking on hosts Philippines on Aug. 30, at 3:30 p.m. Iran time. Both games will be held in the Philippine capital.

In Group F, Qatar—the hosts nation of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup—will compete against China, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia, with all matches in the group to be played on a home-and-away basis.

At the conclusion of the second round, the top three teams from each group, along with the best fourth-placed team, will qualify for the World Cup. Qatar have already secured their place automatically as tournament hosts, meaning seven teams from Asia and Oceania will ultimately advance to the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Results from the first qualifying round will carry over in full to the second round, making every game crucial in the race for World Cup qualification.