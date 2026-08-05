Iran set to compete at Iraq’s four-nation tournament: report

TEHRAN - Iran will reportedly take part in a four-nation international tournament hosted by Iraq during the November FIFA international window, as the participating teams step up preparations for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Iraqi Football Association plans to stage the friendly competition at Basra International Stadium from Nov. 9 to 17, using the event as a key part of Iraq’s build-up to the continental championship, which will be held in Saudi Arabia early next year.

According to reports, Iran have become the first nation to officially accept the invitation. Team Melli's coaching staff is eager to arrange a high-quality training camp and competitive friendlies after facing difficulties securing international fixtures ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to regional tensions and scheduling challenges.

The Iraqi FA has also opened talks with the Uzbekistan Football Association. While Uzbekistan has given its initial approval, the federation is still awaiting formal confirmation through official administrative channels.

Uzbekistan have emerged as one of Asia’s strongest national teams in recent years, earning qualification for the FIFA World Cup, making their expected participation a significant boost to the tournament's competitive level.

Iraq FA is also negotiating with several East Asian nations to complete the four-team lineup. The Iraqi coaching staff reportedly prefers an opponent with a playing style similar to Singapore, one of Iraq’s group-stage rivals at the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, to provide valuable tactical preparation.

The identity of the fourth participant is expected to be announced in the coming days, allowing organizers to finalize the tournament schedule and logistical arrangements.