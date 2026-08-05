Sports minister Donyamali to visit Azerbaijan for bilateral sports cooperation

TEHRAN - Iran's Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, will travel to Azerbaijan on a two-day official visit at the invitation of Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, with the two sides set to strengthen bilateral cooperation in sport.

During the visit, Donyamali and his Azerbaijani counterpart will sign an Executive Program for Sports Cooperation, aimed at expanding collaboration between the two countries and enhancing sports diplomacy.

The agenda also includes a bilateral meeting between the two ministers, as well as visits to several of Azerbaijan's sports facilities and infrastructure projects.

Discussions will focus on increasing cooperation between the two nations' sports federations, promoting the exchange of expertise, organizing joint training camps and international competitions, and expanding technical and educational partnerships.

Mohammad Shervin Asbaghian, Iran's Deputy Minister for Championship and Professional Sports Development, will accompany Donyamali during the official visit.

The trip is expected to further strengthen sporting ties between Iran and Azerbaijan while opening the door to greater collaboration across a range of athletic disciplines.