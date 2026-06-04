Iran defeat Mali behind closed doors

TEHRAN – Iran football team defeated Mali 2-0 in a friendly match behind closed doors Thursday night.

Saeid Ezatolahi was on target in the 12th minute and Ramin Rezaeian doubled the advantage in the 55th minute.

Amir Ghalenoei’s squad previously defeated Gambia 3–1 in their first friendly match of the camp.

Iran will depart Antalya, Turkey for Tijuana, Mexico, where the Persians will hold their training camp.

Team Melli are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand.