Yemen strikes Saudi oil tanker in Red Sea

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement announced on Wednesday that it struck the Saudi oil tanker Wafaa with several ballistic missiles in the northern Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu.

The movement’s military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, said in a statement on X that the missiles hit the tanker “accurately.”

Saree said the attack was in response to maritime blockade of Saudi Arabia and its “blockade for blockade” strategy.

The attack brought to eight the number of Saudi oil tankers targeted by the group since the blockade began July 22, he said.

Saree also said that 29 Saudi oil tankers had either been prevented from passing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea or forced to turn back.

He said Saudi Arabia had redirected its oil tankers to the northern Red Sea after the group succeeded in imposing a blockade from the Bab al-Mandab Strait.