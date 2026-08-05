Pezeshkian reaffirms Palestine as Muslim's top priority 

TEHRAN— Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has reaffirmed that the Palestinian cause remains the foremost issue for the Muslim world, saying recent regional developments and military tensions have not altered Tehran's long-standing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

During a telephone conversation with Khalil al-Hayya, the newly appointed head of Hamas' Political Bureau, Pezeshkian congratulated the Palestinian official on his appointment and expressed hope that he would succeed in serving the Palestinian nation, particularly the people of the Gaza Strip.

The Iranian president also paid tribute to Palestinian martyrs, with special reference to the anniversary of the assassination of former Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh. Pezeshkian offered condolences over Haniyeh's death, describing his killing during a visit to Iran as a "cowardly crime" carried out by Israel.

Praising 'the resilience and steadfastness of the Palestinian people' amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Pezeshkian said the Iranian people and government have consistently stood alongside Palestinians and would continue to provide support "to the fullest extent possible."

The president said that despite recent military confrontations involving Iran and 'acts of aggression by the United States and Israel,' the Palestinian issue has remained at the center of Iran's foreign policy agenda. He stressed that support for Palestine continues to be a strategic priority for Iran.

"Palestine remains the foremost issue of the Muslim world," Pezeshkian said, calling on Muslim nations to strengthen unity and coordination to defend the interests of the Islamic Ummah and support the Palestinian cause.

The remarks underscore Tehran's effort to project continuity in its regional policy following months of heightened tensions across West Asia, while emphasizing that developments elsewhere have not diminished its political backing for Palestinian groups.

During the conversation, al-Hayya praised Iran's support for the Palestinian cause and commemorated Haniyeh's death, describing it as a symbol of the shared struggle and common destiny of the Islamic world in support of Palestine.

The Hamas official also commended Iran's handling of recent regional developments, accusing Israel of being the principal source of instability in West Asia despite continued US support. He said Iran's resilience had altered regional dynamics and expressed confidence that future developments would strengthen both the Islamic Republic and the broader Muslim world.

Addressing the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip and the situation in the occupied West Bank, Al Quds and the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, al-Hayya thanked Iran for its continued political support and said Palestinians remained committed to their cause despite sustained military pressure.

He added that Hamas is continuing political negotiations in coordination with other Palestinian factions, while maintaining that the movement would not accept diplomatic outcomes that would allow Israel to secure objectives it had failed to achieve on the battlefield.

