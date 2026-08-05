TEHRAN — On July 30, Donald Trump announced that the Board of Peace had reached "a historic agreement" for "the complete disarmament of Hamas." The White House called it a monumental step, even as neither Israel nor Hamas had given an immediate indication of full alignment.

By Sunday, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 26 more Palestinians. An entire family was erased in Khan Younis.

While most of the world tries to ignore the atrocities in Gaza because they have apparently become bored with the sheer volume of suffering, Palestinian factions coordinate through regional intermediaries and the Board of Peace, who pass drafts to Washington, which finally attempts to lobby Tel Aviv.

Public agreements are apparently announced long before the Israeli cabinet even sees the draft.

On August 4, Netanyahu released a video torching the American narrative.

He stated flatly that Israel would not withdraw until Hamas was "wiped out." He confirmed Israel never agreed to the draft. The "historic" deal was dead before it was born.

The Board of Peace did not push back. Envoy Nikolay Mladenov emerged from a meeting with Netanyahu to announce a common understanding of goals.

The withdrawal that was supposed to be simultaneous became conditional on decommissioning being completed first. The word "full" vanished from the withdrawal language.

A disarmament-for-withdrawal sequence was rewritten into a disarmament-first trap designed to stretch across a decade.

The expanding perimeter of conquest

Drawn in October 2025 to separate areas of Israeli military control from the strip where around two million Palestinians are crammed, the Yellow Line was supposed to be a ceasefire boundary. It is now a moving wall of annexation.

Using the pretext of threat neutralization, Israeli forces chewed through an additional fifteen percent of Gaza in 12 months. The occupied area swelled from 53 percent to roughly 65 percent.

The stated goal is 70 percent. Satellite imagery from late July shows freshly poured yellow-painted concrete blocks and fortified outposts sunk deep inside Palestinian territory. Everything west of that line is treated as a free-fire zone.

Leverage disguised as procedure

The disarmament demand is the sharpest instrument in this operation. The roadmap speaks of irreversible demilitarization without defining what a weapon is.

Shin Bet claims 28000 arms remain inside Gaza. Netanyahu claims 60000, possibly inflating the figure to keep the escalation ceiling permanently out of reach.

If disarmament can never be certified, withdrawal can never be triggered.

Mediators have told Hamas its weapons could not force Israel back behind the Yellow Line. They have advised the movement to accept restrictions to unlock a withdrawal map that would unfold over the years.

Operating under the tired script of a good cop, bad cop routine, these are empty guarantees backed by a Washington that cannot make its client accept its own drafts.

Hamas accepted the framework and dissolved its Government Emergency Committee, handing day-to-day governance to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

By stepping away from civil management, the resistance movement forced the international community to shoulder the humanitarian collapse. It also freed itself to adapt militarily to a shattered environment.

Mutation under extreme compression

The old fighting model is gone. Almost 70 percent of the Strip is under direct occupation. Borders are sealed. Construction materials, motor oil, and generators are banned.

Around two million people are compressed into 30 percent of the land under a genocidal three-year war of attrition. Large-scale operations now draw wholesale slaughter.

The response is a mutation toward classic guerrilla warfare. Fighters operate in smaller cells using buried explosives and ambushes from the ruins. They rely on a stripped-down logic that no amount of concrete blocks can smother.

Netanyahu faces Knesset elections on October 27. Halting the war collapses his government. Thus, after every American diplomatic fanfare, Israel escalates.

Unbreakable spine

​Mediators peddle the fantasy that gradual disarmament will eventually unlock humanitarian relief. Yet the historical record of this genocide proves that Western-backed frameworks only reward intransigence.

The diplomatic architecture of the Board of Peace exists to sanitize conquest, not to reverse it.

While imperial brokers draft surrender terms in air-conditioned suites, the actual line of defense is held by those who refuse assimilation or extinction.

Iran and the broader Resistance Front remain the unyielding bedrock of regional resilience, shattering the illusion that Palestinian blood can be traded away in secret rooms.

They have provided the indispensable strategic counterweight that prevents total liquidation.

When every treaty is a trap and every ceasefire a prelude to annexation, survival itself becomes an act of war, and the only authority Tel Aviv and Washington are forced to reckon with is the unrelenting friction of an armed and unbowed people.