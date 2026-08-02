Israel intensifies Gaza killings to quash Hamas’s disarmament plan

TEHRAN - Though the Palestinian Hamas declared on Friday that it has agreed to disarmament and transfer power to a team of Palestinian technocrats, Israeli forces killed at least 11 Palestinians on Sunday.

Extremists in Israel have proven that they are essentially hostile to the native Palestinians, no matter whether they are Muslim, Christian, or atheist.

The chief purpose is to depopulate entire Palestine of Palestinians. Politically speaking, they are hellbent on cleansing the natives of their motherland. The October 7 attack by Hamas served as a pretext to expedite the ethnic cleansing. This vicious plan gives rise to the speculation that ruling extremists in Israel were most probably aware of the Hamas attack and intentionally did not prevent it.

They are implementing their plan of exterminating the Palestinian nation through different approaches, and political gestures such as “voluntary migration” of Gazans are just intended to deceive the world.

Israel's ruling extremists now find themselves in a more complicated position following Hamas's latest policy announcement. Those advocating the "Greater Israel" project fear that the announcement has stripped away their pretense, exposing their determination to complete their campaign and ultimately annex the entire Gaza Strip.

They are speeding up their brutality against the Gazans to force Hamas to retract its disarmament policy and then claim: Did you notice that Hamas was lying that it was giving up its arms and agreeing to the Gaza Peace Board!?

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli ambassador, has told Al Jazeera that Israel is “absolutely not” happy about the U.S.-brokered deal that has seen Hamas agree to relinquish power.

That’s evident in how Israeli attacks have intensified in Gaza in the last 48 hours following the announcement, and the fact that Israel has officially submitted a reservation to Trump’s Board of Peace, Pinkas said.

“Israel is presented with a situation where the U.S. president says there’s an agreement, but there isn’t really an agreement, and so I am extraordinarily skeptical that this is going to work out,” he added.

For Netanyahu, Trump’s agreement with Hamas represents a “colossal failure”, Pinkas said, and so does the “failed war in Iran”.

Netanyahu, who faces elections in October, is “going to have to somehow sugarcoat what’s going on in Gaza” to domestic audiences, he noted.

Under the Gaza Peace Board, Israel is required to withdraw to the so-called “Yellow Line” buffer zone, allow humanitarian aid to flow unimpeded into the enclave and stop attacks on the Gazans, but none of that has happened since the deal was announced on Friday, Pinkas said.

The continued brutalities against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank clearly show that the ultimate goal is to exterminate Palestine of its native population in different ways, no matter how cruel it is.

According to Middle East Eye (MEE), Fatima Nofal gave birth to Zaid after losing three sons in an air strike in 2023. Fifteen months later, another strike killed Zaid in central Gaza.

After two years of genocidal war in Gaza, Israel agreed to a ceasefire on paper in 2025 to save face. However, it has continued to bomb Gaza on a near-daily basis. It has butchered at least 1,200 people since the ceasefire began.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in June that around 260 children had been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire began.

UNICEF spokesperson James Elder described the situation as a "cruel and deadly illusion of a ceasefire", saying that, on average, one child was being killed every day.

After witnessing the deaths of her own children, Nofal rightly believes Palestinian civilians, particularly women and children, have been deliberately targeted by Israel.

"Since the war began, the vast majority of the casualties we've seen are women and children," Nofal said. "Israel is intent on killing us, and it needs no justification to do so."

In line with its campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians, the Israeli apartheid regime appears to have deliberately targeted women and children—the very foundation of future generations.

The world must now recognize who stands in the way of peace: the Palestinians, or the extremists in Israel?

Ultra-hardliners in Israel are now even defying the U.S., their chief backer, by trying to kill the Gaza Peace Board through intensification of violence in Gaza. They have the vicious plan of destroying what remains of Palestine, something that many officials in the U.S. and Europe may not be aware of.