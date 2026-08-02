Iran, South Korea to strengthen building industrialization cooperation at Tehran exhibition

TEHRAN- The International Exhibition of Building and Construction, set to be held in Tehran from August 18 to 21, will serve as a pivotal platform for deepening technological cooperation between Iran and South Korea, particularly in the field of building industrialization.

Mojtaba Mahallati, Deputy for Support and Planning of the Iran Cooperative Chamber, announced that negotiations are underway with South Korea to strengthen technological collaboration and that their participation can significantly contribute to export development and commercial exchanges.

Highlighting the importance of cooperation memoranda, Mahallati emphasized: "We are seeking to make the International Exhibition of Building and Construction a turning point for operationalizing the cooperation memorandum between Iran's Ministry of Transport and Urban Development and South Korea."

He further noted that the goal of this bilateral cooperation extends beyond capital attraction, adding: "Our objective is to transfer knowledge and the latest modern technologies in building industrialization to Iranian specialists."

Mahallati also stressed that combining local expertise with South Korea's advanced technologies could substantially improve both the speed and quality of construction projects across the country. The exhibition will feature specialized panels, training courses, and participation from nearly 1,000 domestic and international companies.

MA