ISC to foster ties with Malaysian, Turkish universities

TEHRAN – The Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) has highlighted the need to expand scientific research, exchange knowledge, and establish long-term strategic partnerships with Malaysian and Turkish universities.

The ISC head, Mohammad-Mehdi Alavianmehr, held online meetings with officials from the University of Malaya, National University of Malaysia, and Istanbul Okan University, saying that expanding science diplomacy, strengthening international academic networks, sharing knowledge, launching joint research projects, and establishing sustainable links between universities and scientific institutions are essential for enhancing scientific status on the global stage.

Alavianmehr elaborated on the capacities and missions of the ISC over the past two decades, highlighting that the ISC has become one of the reference systems in ranking universities and institutions of the Islamic world.

Developing cooperation among leading scientific institutions can contribute to enhancing research quality, fostering innovation, addressing global challenges, and realizing sustainable development goals, he added.

By promoting collaborations with prestigious universities in Malaysia, Turkey, and other countries, the ISC Institute aims to strengthen its network of scientific cooperation across the Islamic world and Asia, paving the way for conducting joint projects, knowledge exchange, and the enhancement of the international standing of academic institutions.

Exchanging experiences in scientometrics, research assessment, and university rankings; conducting joint research projects on science, technology, and innovation policy; collaborating on scientific data analysis, artificial intelligence; and exchanging faculty members, researchers, and students were among the key areas of cooperation proposed during these meetings.

The officials also discussed holding conferences, workshops, training courses, and specialized meetings; preparing strategic reports on the state of science and technology in the Islamic world and Asia; supporting innovative activities; and establishing and strengthening scientific networks among universities and researchers from various countries.

Officials from the University of Malaya and National University of Malaysia, for their part, expounded on the global and regional rankings of the universities, and their achievements in higher education, scientific and international cooperation, and innovation sectors.

National University of Malaysia also presented a report on the educational, research, and international capacities of the university. They highlighted the importance of implementing joint academic programs, expanding global cooperation, and increasing academic exchanges. Iranian and Turkish officials underlined the need for the development of scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

Scientific officials affiliated with Istanbul Okan University outlined their strategies on internationalization of higher education, the implementation of joint research projects, students and professors exchange, and participation in the Erasmus+ program.

Iranian, Malaysian officials discuss ways to foster scientific ties

In May, Iran’s scientific counselor in East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, Alireza Tavakolpour, and scientific officials of the University of Malaya (UM) explored the opportunities to expand scientific and academic ties between Iranian universities and UM.

The meeting was attended by UM officials, including Zuliana Razali, the director of the international relations centre; Mohd Faizul Mohd Sabri, the deputy dean of research and innovation at the faculty of engineering; and Fazliana binti Ismail from the faculty of medicine.

During the meeting, Malaysian officials elaborated on the scientific and research capabilities of UM as one of the oldest and best universities in Malaysia.

For his part, Tavakolpour expounded on Iran’s perspectives on the expansion of science diplomacy, presenting the capacities of Iranian elites and scientists, and shared the research fields that are a top priority for the country.

The two sides agreed to follow up on strategic cooperation within a framework of a joint action plan.

Iran, Turkey planning to launch joint innovation center

Iran and Turkey are planning to establish a joint innovation center and define a sustainable business model, an official with the Ministry of Science said in July.

In line with the implementation of mega-tech projects, the two countries have developed nine technology projects to implement collectively, IRNA quoted Mohammad-Nabi Shahiki as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting held on July 20 to plan the Iran-Turkey Science and Technology Week.

Highlighting the role of science and technology parks in the expansion of international cooperation, Shahiki said the main objective is to transition from academic collaboration towards the development of a synergistic network comprising research institutes, technology parks, and universities to conduct joint projects in education, research, and technology fields and generate shared strategic outcomes for both parties.

According to the head of the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology’s center for international scientific cooperation, Ehsan Qaboul, Iran-Turkey Science and Technology Week is scheduled to be held in Urmia, West Azarbaijan province, and Tabriz, East Azarbaijan, in the second month of the fall, snn.ir reported.

In February, Qaboul and Turkish ambassador to Tehran, Hicabi Kirlangic, explored the capacities, challenges, and future perspectives for the expansion of scientific, research, and educational cooperation between Iran and Turkey, msrt.ir reported.

The two sides agreed to boost science diplomacy by organizing an Iran-Turkey science week, holding recurrent meetings of the best universities, developing joint scientific projects, and establishing science and technology parks, particularly in border areas.

During the meeting, Qaboul said, “Our main objective is to develop a joint scientific ecosystem that encompasses everything from higher education to applied research and modern technologies.”

Supervising joint dissertations was the other issue raised by the official, noting that Persian and Turkish students can help address common problems between the two countries, conduct collaborative research projects, and ultimately improve the scientific standing of Iranian and Turkish universities in international rankings.

The official also proposed exchanging students, granting scholarships, offering joint scientific calls on shared environmental, technological, and industrial issues, and developing joint curricula to strengthen cultural links and localize education.

Highlighting the capacities of medical universities in the country, Iranian officials announced their readiness to attract more Turkish students. Currently, more than 130 Turkish students are majoring in medical fields in Iran.

For his part, Kirlangic emphasized the need to address problems related to issuing visas and equivalent certificates, saying that establishing transparent mechanisms will increase confidence among students and their families.

MT/MG