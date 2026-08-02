Wheelchair basketball set for international tournament in Turkey

TEHRAN - Iran's national wheelchair basketball team will compete in an international tournament in Turkey as part of their preparations for the upcoming Wheelchair Basketball World Championship.

The Iranian squad secured their place at the World Championship after an outstanding performance at the final qualification tournament held in Thailand last June.

Iran topped Group A with three consecutive victories over Senegal, Brazil, and Poland to book their ticket to the global event.

As the team intensify their preparations for the World Championship, they have accepted an invitation from the Turkish Basketball Federation to participate in a high-level international tournament in Istanbul.

The tournament will feature four World Championship-bound teams, including hosts Turkey, Iran, the Netherlands, and Poland, providing valuable competitive experience ahead of the sport's biggest event.

The international tournament is scheduled to take place in Istanbul from Aug. 20 to 25, offering participating teams a final opportunity to fine-tune their preparations before the World Championship tips off.