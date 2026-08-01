Iran warns of escalation in Hormuz standoff, vows retaliation against any new US-led attack

TEHRAN — Senior Iranian political, military and security officials have issued a series of warnings that any renewed US military action or continued interference in the Strait of Hormuz would trigger broader retaliation, signaling that Tehran is prepared to escalate its response if tensions deepen.

The statements, delivered over the past two days by officials from Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), senior military commanders and advisers to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, reflect a coordinated message that Iran intends to maintain a solid posture following the recent conflict with the United States and Israel.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr warned that continued US ‘warmongering’ and Washington's illegal naval interference in the Strait of Hormuz could lead not only to a tighter closure of the strategic waterway but also to disruptions at other international maritime chokepoints.

Zolqadr did not identify the other maritime chokepoints he was referring to. However, analysts say Iran could seek to disrupt traffic through the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This scenario has prompted a more cautious stance from the United States and European countries.

Zolqadr referred to a memorandum of understanding signed last month that ended the latest round of hostilities between Iran and the United States. Under the agreement, Iran allowed fee-free maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz for a 60-day period while establishing a designated shipping corridor. He accused Washington of attempting to escort vessels through an ‘unauthorized route,’ saying such actions have prompted Iranian authorities to block those passages until US interference ceases.

"The global economy, energy markets and American voters will pay the price," Zolqadr warned, linking continued tensions in the Persian Gulf to potential disruptions in global energy supplies.

Separately, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, argued that the Strait of Hormuz is a regional waterway and rejected ‘US attempts to influence its management.’

Rezaei said the strait lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman and stressed that no country, including European states, supports unilateral American involvement in the strategic passage.

"The Strait of Hormuz has nothing to do with the United States," he said, adding that Iran remains suspicious of any American military presence in the waterway following the recent conflict.

Military commanders also issued warnings over possible regional repercussions should Washington seek additional military escalation.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, accused the United States of pursuing regional domination and using allied countries as protective shields for its military presence.

He urged regional Muslim governments to reconsider cooperation with Washington, warning that any country allowing itself to serve as a defensive platform for US operations would face the consequences of war.

Former Deputy Inspector of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi said Iran's armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any hostile action against the country. Reacting to reported US threats against Iranian infrastructure, Asadi said Tehran had repeatedly demonstrated its willingness and capability to retaliate, adding that any attack on Iran would receive a ‘decisive response.’

In a separate statement, a senior Iranian security official said Tehran has prepared an extensive contingency plan targeting Israeli critical infrastructure as well as US energy facilities across the region in the event of a new military strike.

According to Mehr News, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, dismissed reports of potential American and Israeli attacks on Iranian infrastructure as ‘madness,’ while asserting that Iran's armed forces had already demonstrated both their operational capability and political resolve during the recent conflict.

The coordinated remarks underscore Tehran's effort to reinforce deterrence as tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf region remain elevated following weeks of military confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel. According to the officials, Iran views continued US military activity in the strategic waterway as a direct challenge to its security. It has warned that any further escalation would be met with a broader and more forceful response.

