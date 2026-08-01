Mahalat: Discover the Netherlands of Iran

Nestled in Iran’s Markazi province, Mahalat is a charming city celebrated for its mild climate, natural beauty, and rich historical heritage. Known nationwide as the City of Flowers and Plants and often referred to as the “Netherlands of Iran,” Mahalat has become one of the country’s most distinctive travel destinations, attracting visitors with its colorful landscapes, ancient monuments, therapeutic hot springs, and thriving horticultural industry.

The nickname “Netherlands of Iran” reflects Mahalat’s remarkable status as Iran’s leading center for ornamental flowers and plants. The city is home to more than 700 active greenhouse complexes, making it the country’s largest producer of decorative flowers and ornamental plants. According to sources, approximately one percent of the world’s cultivated area dedicated to ornamental flowers and plants is located in Mahalat, an extraordinary achievement that has made the city a symbol of Iran’s floriculture industry. Rows of vibrant greenhouses and flower gardens create breathtaking scenery throughout the year, offering visitors a unique experience unlike anywhere else in the country.

Mahalat is also one of Iran’s principal centers for ornamental fish breeding. Hundreds of colorful aquarium fish are raised in specialized facilities and exported to international markets, making the industry an important contributor to the local economy. Together, the flourishing flower and ornamental fish industries give the city a distinctive character that blends agriculture, commerce, and tourism.

Beyond its natural beauty, Mahalat boasts a wealth of historical attractions dating back thousands of years. Among the most significant is the ancient site of Khorheh, located about 48 kilometers from the city. The impressive stone columns, remnants of ancient walls, and archaeological ruins stand as silent witnesses to the region’s long and fascinating history.

History enthusiasts can also visit the Atashkuh fire temple, one of the most important Sassanid-era monuments in central Iran. Other historical landmarks include Jamshidi castle, the ancient Nimvar dam, Miluneh tower, and the historic Baqerabad bridge, each reflecting a different chapter of the area’s cultural heritage.

Nature lovers will find plenty to explore as well. A village dedicated to decorative flowers and plants offers a colorful showcase of Mahalat’s renowned floriculture, while Sarcheshmeh park, situated at the city’s highest point, is famous for its abundant spring water, lush greenery, and recreational facilities. The park is an ideal place for relaxation, picnics, and enjoying the pleasant mountain climate.

One of Mahalat’s most iconic natural landmarks is the centuries-old giant plane tree standing proudly in Chenar Square, a beloved symbol of the city. Equally famous are the Mahalat hot springs, whose mineral-rich waters have attracted visitors seeking relaxation and therapeutic treatments for generations. A nearby village welcomes tourists throughout the year and remains one of the city’s most popular attractions.

No visit to Mahalat is complete without discovering its local handicrafts and souvenirs. Visitors can also purchase a variety of local specialties, including medicinal herbs, plant extracts, fresh flowers and ornamental plants, traditional bread, and locally produced honey.

With its unique combination of flourishing flower gardens, therapeutic hot springs, ancient historical monuments, picturesque landscapes, and warm hospitality, Mahalat offers an unforgettable journey into one of Iran’s most beautiful and distinctive destinations. Whether strolling through colorful greenhouses, exploring centuries-old ruins, or relaxing in mineral-rich hot springs, visitors quickly discover why Mahalat has earned its well-deserved reputation as the Netherlands of Iran.

AM