Intl. exhibit of building, construction draws interest with 1,000 companies registered

TEHRAN- The Deputy for Support and Planning of the Iran Cooperative Chamber announced that nearly 1,000 companies have registered to participate in the International Exhibition of Building and Construction and said: This event will be held from August 18 to 21, focusing on introducing new technologies, developing trade exchanges, and holding specialized panels.

According to IRNA, Mojtaba Mahallati stated at a press conference for the International Exhibition of Building and Construction on Saturday, referring to the event's over two-decade history: The International Exhibition of Building and Construction has become one of the most prestigious specialized exhibitions in the region.

He added: Despite the difficult economic conditions, the reception from companies for this year's exhibition has been very favorable, and approximately 1,000 companies have registered so far.

Mahallati, noting that the exhibition is not merely a place for displaying goods and products, stated: Holding training courses, creating business connections, introducing new technologies, and helping to develop domestic and foreign markets are among the main objectives of this exhibition. Participants will be present in various sectors including building materials, equipment and machinery, doors and windows, elevators and escalators, mechanical and electronic installations, smart systems, safety equipment, architecture and modern designs, and knowledge-based products.

The Deputy for Support and Planning of the Iran Cooperative Chamber continued: This exhibition will be held in 20 halls as well as parts of the open spaces of the Tehran International Exhibition Center, and producers, knowledge-based companies, equipment suppliers, engineers, architects, mass builders, and investors will be present.

He announced the holding of specialized panels in cooperation with the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and noted: These panels will be held on three of the four days of the exhibition with the presence of professors, organizations, and activists in the building sector, and will examine the latest technologies and achievements of the building industry.

Mahallati referred to the exhibition's international capacities and added: Companies from countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, China, Pakistan, and the Persian Gulf states will participate in this event, and negotiations are underway to strengthen technological cooperation, especially in the field of building industrialization, with South Korea. Their presence can help develop exports and commercial exchanges.

The Deputy for Support and Planning of the Iran Cooperative Chamber described the building industry as one of the key industries affecting employment and capital circulation, and called on the media to further introduce the capacities of domestic producers and the capabilities of this industry.

Regarding the exhibition's international dimensions, Mohallati emphasized the importance of cooperation memoranda and acknowledged: We are seeking to make the International Exhibition of Building and Construction a turning point for operationalizing the cooperation memorandum between Iran's Ministry of Transport and Urban Development and South Korea. Our goal from this cooperation is not only to attract capital but also to transfer knowledge and the latest modern technologies in the field of building industrialization to Iranian specialists.

According to him, combining local knowledge with South Korea's modern technologies can significantly improve the speed and quality of construction in the country.

The Deputy of the Cooperative Chamber, analyzing companies' behavior in the current economic conditions, said: In times when the market experiences turbulence, the presence of industry actors at the exhibition can help calm the market and restore order by injecting energy and new products. Contrary to the initial assumption that the number of participants might decline, this year we are witnessing an increase in registrations, which itself indicates the vital role of producers in the cycle of prosperity in the building industry and the country's reconstruction.

Mahallati, regarding the difference between this edition and previous years, emphasized: This year's exhibition is based on being up-to-date, and in this edition we have tried to strengthen the connection between industry, academia, and modern technologies such as artificial intelligence. Therefore, special training programs and specialized panels have been designed so that companies and elites can learn about the latest methods and technologies of the world.

Referring to challenges such as rising production costs and energy supply limitations, he emphasized the exhibition's role as a regulatory body and added: Despite production challenges, the exhibition is a platform that brings together the entire supply chain, from producers to housing cooperatives and investors, to introduce their products and ensure that the production and construction cycle in the country continues with strength.

The International Exhibition of Building and Construction will be held from August 18 to 21, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

EF/MA