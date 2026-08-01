TPO head, Pakistani ambassador discuss expanding Iran-Pakistan trade ties

TEHRAN- Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), in a meeting with Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, while emphasizing the importance of facilitating the activities of the private sector in both countries, stressed the necessity of utilizing existing capacities to develop and deepen the economic and commercial relations between Iran and Pakistan.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi, in a meeting with Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, emphasized the extensive capacities for developing trade between Iran and Pakistan and added: Iran-Pakistan relations have a deep and long-standing background, and we are interested in playing an effective role in the path of developing bilateral relations. In this regard, the role of Pakistan's ambassador in strengthening and expanding economic and commercial relations between the two countries is very important.

Referring to his trip to Pakistan next week, he added: We will pursue issues related to the development of bilateral trade during this visit, and the relevant matters and topics will be examined within the framework of the Joint Trade Committee of the two countries with the presence of the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade.

The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, referring to the schedule for the trip to Pakistan next week, said: During this visit, trade issues between the two countries that require final decision-making will be pursued and finalized, and we will strive to remove obstacles and facilitate the development of trade exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.

Dehghan Dehnavi continued: Representatives from other relevant ministries and organizations will also be present on this trip so that various issues related to economic and commercial cooperation between Iran and Pakistan can be pursued with greater coordination and seriousness.

The Deputy Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, referring to the readiness to develop interactions between the private sectors of the two countries, said: There is full readiness to send trade delegations and hold joint events between the two countries, and merchants and economic activists also welcome such events.

The Head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, stating that there are suitable opportunities and capacities for developing trade between Iran and Pakistan, emphasized: We hope that by properly utilizing these capacities, we can develop trade between the two countries and provide the necessary ground for greater activity and effort by the private sector of Iran and Pakistan.

During this meeting, Pakistan's Ambassador to Iran, referring to the background of bilateral relations, stated: Iran-Pakistan relations are deep-rooted and civilizational, and in the current circumstances, the actions of the Pakistani government also reflect the deep relations between the two countries.

He emphasized the importance of strengthening relations and cooperation between Iran and Pakistan and considered the development of economic and commercial relations as an important area for deepening bilateral ties.

MA