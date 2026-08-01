TEHRAN – Iran international forward Mehdi Taremi has been left out of Olympiacos’ list in the Champions League tie against NEC Nijmegen.

Ayoub El Kaabi will enter the Champions League tie as the club’s only established center-forward. Taremi and Roman Yaremchuk have both been left out, despite being senior internationals with substantial European experience.

The omissions should not be treated as routine selection decisions.

A club preparing for a two-leg European qualifier would normally protect themselves with at least two natural strikers.

Olympiacos have instead chosen to carry five forwards and wide attackers, but only one conventional No. 9.

That suggests José Luis Mendilibar and the club’s recruitment department have aligned around two conclusions: El Kaabi remains unquestionably first choice, and Taremi and Yaremchuk are no longer considered essential enough to shape European registration around them.

El Kaabi has long been the leading striker, but the list turns sporting preference into structural dependence.

Olympiacos therefore retain attacking flexibility but not positional redundancy. Taremi’s absence is particularly notable because of his versatility.

ESPN Brasil had reported that Vasco da Gama are examining taremi as part of their search for a penalty-area striker.

Taremi is reportedly being considered alongside Luciano Rodríguez, meaning Vasco have not yet committed to one specific profile or operation.