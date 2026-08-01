Former NPC Iran medical committee head Dehghan dies

TEHRAN - Dr. Mohammad Rahim Dehghan, a veteran sports physician and former head of the Medical Committee of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Iran, passed away on Thursday.

In a statement, the National Paralympic Committee of Iran extended its heartfelt condolences to Dr. Dehghan’s family, colleagues, and the many athletes who benefited from his expertise and compassionate care.

The committee wished patience and strength for his loved ones. It also expressed its sympathy to the Iranian sports community, particularly the Paralympic family, the veterans’ and disabled sports, blind sports, and Para athletics federations, as well as all Paralympic athletes.

Tehran Times extends its deepest condolences to Dr. Mohammad Rahim Dehghan’s family, friends, and the Iranian sports community.