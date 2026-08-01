Padovani praises Iran's spirit at 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN — Former Esteghlal defender Leandro Padovani has praised Iran's performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying Team Melli displayed resilience and pride despite facing distractions away from the pitch.

The Brazilian, whose playing career was cut short by a devastating injury in Iran in 2018, said he was impressed by the team's determination after watching their World Cup campaign. Iran drew all three of its Group Stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt but failed to advance.

"I was very happy to see the Iranian national team playing in the 2026 World Cup," Padovani said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times. "There were several events off the pitch that had a significant impact on the players' concentration and focus. But one thing I really liked was the way the players conducted themselves on the pitch. They fought in every match, showed great commitment, and represented their country in a truly sublime way. I was very proud to see that."

Padovani suffered severe skull and neck fractures during an accidental collision with teammate Armin Sohrabian in an Iranian league match between Esteghlal and Foolad in March 2018. He spent two months in hospital before being discharged in a wheelchair to begin an extensive rehabilitation program, bringing his professional playing career to an end.

The 40-year-old remains involved in football, working as a players' representative and agent.

"At the moment, I am working in football, mainly as a football agent and representative," he said. "Regarding my case with Esteghlal, unfortunately, FIFA did not examine the seriousness of my injury and closed the case without properly addressing the issue."

After retiring, Padovani initially hoped to pursue a career in Paralympic swimming before switching to archery.

"I remember my dream of being part of the Brazilian Paralympic swimming team. However, I have since changed sports and am now practicing archery. It has been a new challenge and a very interesting journey for me," he said.

Despite the painful memories of his injury, Padovani said Iran remains an important part of his life and that he hopes to return.

"Iran has a very special chapter in my personal and professional life," he said. "I became a national champion, played for a great and historic club, and unfortunately suffered the worst injury of my football career there. Returning to Iran is part of my plans. It would be a great pleasure to see the fans again and reunite with all the friends I made during my time there."

By Masoud Hossein