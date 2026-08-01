Qalibaf calls for converting military gains into political success

TEHRAN— Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said Iran emerged victorious from the recent war and called for transforming its military achievements into lasting political and legal gains, stressing that national unity is essential to strengthening the country.

Speaking at a meeting of the parliament's Coordination Council, Qalibaf said building a 'strong Iran' should remain the country's foremost priority during the second phase of the Islamic Revolution. He said unity under the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is a key prerequisite for achieving that goal.

Referring to the recent conflict, Qalibaf said Iran had secured victory but stressed that the achievement must now be consolidated by fostering public confidence, preserving national cohesion and ensuring that the country's military accomplishments are recognized politically and legally by the international community.

He also called for closer coordination among four key arenas—military, diplomacy, public service and nightly street gatherings —saying they must operate in a balanced and complementary manner, warning that separating them would weaken Iran rather than strengthen it.