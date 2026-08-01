Another coalition meets its grave in the Red Sea

TEHRAN — On a stifling afternoon, the Saudi defense ministry rolled out the red carpet for delegates from 43 nations, eager to announce a grand diplomatic and military recovery. Merely 13 governments and the Saudi-backed regime in Aden signed on the dotted line to back the newly minted “multinational maritime defense coalition.”

Riyadh framed the initiative as a noble defense of international shipping lanes. The reality unfolding in the southern Red Sea tells a completely different story.

This coalition is an administrative confession that twelve years of military intervention have ended in a dead end.

Reheating old leftovers

To understand why this pact is destined to unravel, one must look at the graveyard of previous coalitions assembled to crush Yemen.

When “Operation Decisive Storm” was launched in March 2015, it brought together a massive Arab alliance boasting Saudi financial might, Emirati air power, and contributions from Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, and Sudan, all operating under American intelligence and British logistical oversight.

The architects in Riyadh promised a swift capitulation of Sanaa. Instead, the alliance disintegrated from within.

The United Arab Emirates pivoted toward a separate separationist southern territorial strategy. Morocco quietly pulled its fighter jets from the theater. Sudan poured thousands of troops into a meat grinder on the western coast before scaling back its presence as casualties mounted.

When Western powers launched “Operation Prosperity Guardian” in late 2023 and followed it with “Operation Poseidon Archer” in 2024 to counter Ansarullah’s pro-Gaza maritime campaign, they ran headlong into the same realities of asymmetric warfare.

Multimillion-dollar interceptors were squandered against inexpensive loitering munitions, forcing a tactical retreat.

European navies refused to place their vessels under American command, carving out their own fractured mission under the banner of the pathetic “Operation Aspides.”

Riyadh is simply reheating old leftovers. The new coalition inherits every structural contradiction that sank its predecessors.

The roster of fourteen signatories includes Egypt, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Djibouti, Jordan, Kuwait, Nigeria, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, the Saudi-backed regime in Aden, and the kingdom itself.

Yet the empty chairs speak louder than the signatures. For instance, the United Arab Emirates and Oman are glaringly absent.

Abu Dhabi refuses to bleed again in a war that has already cost it immensely, while Muscat guards its diplomatic neutrality.

Even Washington hesitated to formally join. The resulting coalition is a fragile construct built entirely on fear.

Siege for siege and the chokepoint trap

The timing of the Riyadh summit was forced by operational panic. In mid-July 2026, Saudi warplanes launched unprovoked airstrikes against Sanaa International Airport, shattering a fragile local truce.

Ansarullah did not absorb the blow quietly. Brigadier General Yahya Saree stepped before the cameras on July 20 to declare an absolute maritime embargo on all Saudi-linked vessels operating within Yemeni waters.

The economic fallout was instantaneous. At least eight massive Saudi crude tankers have been forced to abort their Red Sea transit, steering away from the Bab el-Mandeb chokepoint and undertaking the agonizing, weeks-long detour around the Cape of Good Hope. Insurance underwriters have panicked. Freight rates have spiked.

Compounding these maritime disruptions, a sharp wave of mid-July precision strikes by Yemeni forces hit key Aramco facilities and vital oil transport nodes inside the kingdom, proving that Saudi land-based energy infrastructure is just as vulnerable as its shipping lanes.

For years, Riyadh has sought to shield its oil exports by constructing the East-West Pipeline, known as Petroline, designed to pump crude across the Arabian Peninsula to the Red Sea terminal at Yanbu, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz entirely.

Yemen has answered by leveraging geography to its advantage. By closing the southern mouth of the Red Sea, Ansarullah has trapped Saudi oil between two guarded gates. The kingdom is squeezed from both sides.

The fragile rope of Washington and Tel Aviv

Desperate for external rescue, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman flew to Washington in late July for frantic consultations.

His meetings with Trump and Vance came hard on the heels of joint American-Saudi airstrikes targeting Iraqi resistance forces.

The timing exposed the core geopolitical reality. Riyadh is frantically tying its economic survival to the wider U.S.-Israeli campaign against the Resistance Front.

Yet Washington is in no position to offer an ironclad security guarantee. Trump has been stuck in his disastrous campaign of aggression against Iran, is staring down the barrel of midterm elections, acutely aware that American voters have little appetite for another open-ended Middle Eastern quagmire that threatens global oil prices.

Inside the American government, a quiet civil war rages. Some push for relentless escalation and retaliatory bombings, while others sound the alarm over severely depleted air defense interceptor inventories.

Built on glass

The most precarious element of the Saudi position is anchored in the desert sand. Tying its fate to a fractured U.S.-Israeli strategy, the kingdom is throwing stones from a glass house

The kingdom’s vaunted economic transformation under “Vision 2030” rests entirely on a hyper-centralized network of single-point energy and water infrastructure.

Consider the targets that have remained untouched so far only because Yemen and its allies have exercised calculated restraint.

The Abqaiq crude stabilization facility, the massive Ras Tanura offshore loading terminal, the Juaymah gas plant, and the Yanbu processing hubs are completely exposed to the advanced ballistic missiles and long-range drones currently held in the inventory of Yemen and other regional actors.

Furthermore, domestic survival in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Mecca relies on massive coastal desalination plants such as Shoaiba and Jubail.

A handful of precise kinetic strikes on these desalination nodes would plunge the kingdom’s major urban centers into an unmanageable water crisis within hours.

Foreign investors pouring capital into NEOM and luxury Red Sea tourism projects will not stick around while ineffective interceptor shrapnel falls from the sky. Every time Riyadh attempts to militarize its coastline, it exposes the profound fragility of its domestic foundation.

The only exit

Yemen cannot be subdued from the deck of an aggressive foreign warship. Twelve years of blockade, bombardment, and political isolation have not broken Ansarullah.

They have developed a highly adaptive military-political movement that holds the strategic highlands, influences critical maritime corridors, and commands growing regional legitimacy.

Riyadh has already walked this road, and the destination is well-known. Tying the kingdom’s fortunes to a sinking American-Israeli strategy guarantees economic self-harm.

If Saudi Arabia genuinely wishes to protect its vessels, its cities, and its future, the path forward does not involve weak coalitions or purchased interceptors.

It requires, at a minimum, lifting the unjust blockade and recognizing the sovereign rights of the Yemeni people. Until then, the ships will not pass, and the glass house will remain under direct fire.